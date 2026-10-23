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Home > Business > AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone

AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone

AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone

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Last updated: October 23, 2026 16:47:12 IST

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AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone

30 million tonnes of hot metal from a single blast furnace – equivalent to weight of 3,000 Eiffel Towers – underscores Hazira’s contribution to India’s steelmaking journey

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 23: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has achieved a historic milestone at its Hazira steel plant with Blast Furnace crossing 30 million tonnes of cumulative hot metal production since its commissioning in 2010. The achievement is a matter of pride not only for AM/NS India, but also for Surat and Gujarat, showcasing how a single production unit at Hazira has contributed significantly to India’s industrial and infrastructure growth.

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To put the scale into perspective, 30 million tonnes of hot metal is equivalent to the weight of nearly 3,000 Eiffel Towers. It is enough to fill more than 1,700 Olympic-sized swimming pools. If converted into steel coils, the length would stretch approximately 3.18 million kilometres, enough to circle the Earth nearly 80 times, or travel to the Moon more than eight times. Few industrial facilities in the country can claim an achievement of this magnitude.

Commissioned in 2010, Blast Furnace was designed to produce 1.75 million tonnes annually. Through continuous improvements, operational excellence and the dedication of its workforce, the furnace consistently exceeded its original design capacity and has today delivered more than 30 million tonnes of hot metal over its operating life.

Known as the starting point of the steelmaking process, a blast furnace converts iron ore into hot metal, which is then transformed into steel, making Blast Furnace a vital pillar of the plant’s operations.

The molten iron produced at Blast Furnace forms the foundation of steelmaking at Hazira. It is converted into steel at the Steel Melting Shop and further processed into slabs that are rolled at the Plate Mill and Compact Strip Production (CSP) Mill. The steel produced from these facilities serves critical sectors including infrastructure, construction, energy, engineering, manufacturing and transportation. Every tonne of hot metal produced at Hazira’s Blast Furnace has therefore played a role far beyond the plant gates, supporting the development of critical infrastructure that powers India’s economic growth and strengthens its manufacturing capabilities.

Over the years, AM/NS India’s Blast Furnace has evolved into one of the country’s best-performing furnaces, consistently setting new benchmarks in productivity and operational excellence. The facility has achieved annual production levels exceeding 2 million tonnes and has introduced several industry-leading operational practices that have strengthened Hazira’s position as one of India’s most advanced steelmaking locations.

The achievement reflects the commitment, expertise and perseverance of employees whose collective efforts have transformed Blast Furnace from a newly commissioned unit into a symbol of reliability, innovation and high performance.

The 30 million tonne milestone reinforces Hazira’s growing role in India’s manufacturing ecosystem and marks another important chapter in the plant’s journey of creating world-class steel for a rapidly developing nation.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 4:47 PM IST
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AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone

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AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone
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