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Home > World > BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

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Published: October 23, 2026 17:10:04 IST

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BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

Oct 23 (Reuters) – Southern Publishing and Media Co., Ltd: * Q3 NET PROFIT UP 51.0% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y
BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y
BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y
BRIEF-Southern Publishing And Media Q3 Net Profit Up 51.0% Y/Y

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