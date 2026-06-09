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Home > Business > BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release

BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release

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Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 12:33:10 IST

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BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 9: As players continue to immerse themselves in the content introduced with BGMI’s 4.4 update, KRAFTON India has unveiled another redeem code offering packed with collectible rewards. Featured in this release is the Untamed Jester Set, a fan-favourite cosmetic known for its bold colours, eccentric styling, and unmistakable carnival-inspired look. Complete with its signature jester-themed elements and distinctive visual design, the set gives players another opportunity to add a memorable and highly sought-after collectible to their in-game inventory.

You Might Be Interested In

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. LAZCZNWT4B89FXJJ

2. LAZDZMU7WN4BGRTG

3. LAZEZ484K97VGMHH

4. LAZFZGXHC58BN37P

5. LAZGZKBVBKRX7VUJ

6. LAZHZRMNPK6T8XDS

7. LAZIZRSF3WXTCRAF

8. LAZJZKWR5RF4S43V

9. LAZKZANSJGGGM4K3

10. LAZLZUWF9C3K5EWG

11. LAZMZJNSP3SMBGCJ

12. LAZNZGP6EG5C93AB

13. LAZOZ5QHDKW5483P

14. LAZPZGGAC86AFJWU

15. LAZQZET9BKJPNMT8

16. LAZRZNN9SCW76QH5

17. LAZVZP3P3HJ94XXJ

18. LAZTZC8QBWR3ARVJ

19. LAZUZGXNPDU97MCP

20. LAZBAZPD93JW4JHD

21. LAZBBZK35AVQRAET

22. LAZBCZGERAC7J9KF

23. LAZBDZRDCDTQP6N7

24. LAZBEZ5DD44BQCPH

25. LAZBFZ49KNRU3JWG

26. LAZBGZQJW9ABV76W

27. LAZBHZEE3V7THV4W

28. LAZBIZQ3MAWMJ7HH

29. LAZBJZHCJTG843XP

30. LAZBKZ4NRG5489TN

31. LAZBLZ8CMUJAVNNK

32. LAZBMZM64CXAM6HG

33. LAZBNZN5A59RRFJS

34. LAZBOZKVVST86ECG

35. LAZBPZUKCVWBSESX

36. LAZBQZK566HTQHAR

37. LAZBRZXK77Q5GMPP

38. LAZBVZ6CURUFN4D4

39. LAZBTZ46R3TASKXQ

40. LAZBUZR98SR7XSS3

41. LAZCAZE9EGDSU3MW

42. LAZCBZM6TFS7K4EK

43. LAZCCZ5FB6KP4H87

44. LAZCDZUEP8CXS4VC

45. LAZCEZQRPWJRT59U

46. LAZCFZTC6795CJEC

47. LAZCGZ8D5XTN3XPQ

48. LAZCHZFTAJ6D6TH3

49. LAZCIZG49F3S9GNS

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

– Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

– Step 2: Enter your Character ID

– Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

– Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm ‘Code redeemed successfully’

– Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

– A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

– A user cannot redeem a code twice

– If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm ‘Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see ‘Code expired’ or a similar expiry message

– Each user account can redeem only one code per day

– Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

– Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release

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BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release

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BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release
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BGMI 4.4 Update Spotlights Untamed Jester Set in New Reward Release
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