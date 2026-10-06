Burlington English India Partners with ARISE to Strengthen English Communication Across 1,800+ Schools

New Delhi [India], October 5: As English communication increasingly shapes how young people participate in higher education and the workplace, schools are facing a broader challenge: moving English learning beyond textbooks and examinations to helping students communicate, collaborate and express themselves effectively in real-world situations. This is particularly relevant across sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, tourism, travel, retail and customer-facing services, where communication is an important workplace capability. Against this backdrop, Burlington English India has partnered with ARISE (Association for Reinventing School Education) to strengthen the way English communication is taught and developed across India’s private K-12 education ecosystem.

Partnership will engage more than 1,800 schools across 20 States and Union Territories, representing approximately 1.5 million students and 85,000 educators

Burlington English India becomes ARISE’s category-exclusive English language learning and communication skills partner

Collaboration will focus on practical communication skills, educator development and applied English learning across India’s private K-12 education ecosystem

Under the strategic partnership, Burlington English India will serve as the category-exclusive English language learning and communication skills partner for ARISE. The collaboration brings together Burlington English’s expertise in English language pedagogy and learning with ARISE’s network of schools and education leaders across India. The partnership will focus on making English learning more practical and communication-led, helping students develop the ability to speak with confidence, express ideas, participate in discussions, collaborate and use English in situations beyond the classroom. It will also focus on strengthening educator capability, enabling teachers to integrate communication practice into everyday classroom learning through contemporary pedagogy, digital resources and blended learning approaches.

With ARISE representing more than 1,800 schools across 20 States and Union Territories, the partnership provides an opportunity to engage a significant section of India’s private K-12 education ecosystem. The network represents approximately 1.5 million students and 85,000 educators.

Mr. Amit Baveja, Managing Director, Burlington English India, said: “As information and technology become increasingly accessible, the role of the educator is evolving. Teachers are no longer simply facilitators of content; they are becoming guides who help students navigate an overwhelming world of information, use technology responsibly and ethically, and develop the critical, creative and analytical thinking skills they need to thrive. This calls for educators to continuously evolve their own pedagogical practices and embrace new approaches to teaching and learning.

At Burlington English, we believe high-quality teacher development should not be limited by geography. Through our partnership with ARISE, we are working to make state-of-the-art CPD workshops and contemporary pedagogical approaches accessible to educators across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3/4 cities. By equipping teachers with the skills, tools and confidence to create more engaging, experiential, collaborative and blended learning environments, we can ultimately help students move beyond simply knowing English to using it with confidence, purpose and impact.”

The partnership will bring Burlington English’s English learning resources and educator support to ARISE member schools. The two organisations will work together through professional learning programmes, masterclasses, expert sessions and webinars to help schools strengthen English communication and teaching practices.

Dr. Arunabh Singh, President, ARISE, said: “A child who knows the answer but cannot explain it, defend it or build on another’s idea has only half learned it. Communication is not a subject that lives in the English period. It lives in the corridor, the science lab, and the moment a quiet child finally raises her hand. Children speak with confidence when they feel heard, and that begins with teachers who are skilled and supported. Our partnership with Burlington English India is about exactly that: stronger language practice, investment in educators, and practical approaches schools can use tomorrow. The real measure of a school is not what students know when they leave. It is whether they can carry that knowledge into a room full of strangers and make it count.”

The partnership will also include Burlington English’s participation as a Learning Partner at the ARISE Learning Festival in New Delhi on 25–26 September 2026, with an expert session led by Mr. Andrew Steele and an experiential zone showcasing Burlington English’s learning solutions. Other planned initiatives include an ARISE INSPIRE expert session, a joint Principal Forum webinar and an ARISE × Burlington English roundtable on key K-12 priorities, including school leadership, institutional development and experiential learning.

About Burlington English

Burlington English is a leading publisher of English language learning resources with more than 40 years of experience, empowering 3.5 million+ learners and 100,000+ educators across 40+ countries. The organisation provides English language programmes and learning solutions for schools, higher education institutions, corporates and individual learners.

For schools, Burlington English combines contemporary pedagogy, digital and print resources, technology-enabled learning and educator support to develop practical English communication and 21st-century skills. Its school resources are aligned with India’s National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Frameworks, with a focus on learner-centred and skill-based language development.

About ARISE

ARISE (Association for Reinventing School Education) is an autonomous body representing India’s private K-12 education ecosystem and was incubated within the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in 2016. ARISE brings together school founders and leaders for structured dialogue on education policy, innovation and institutional development, while facilitating engagement among school leaders, policymakers and other education stakeholders. ARISE’s initiatives focus on strengthening educational institutions, empowering educators and building future-ready schools that place students at the centre of learning.

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