Family Office or Wealth Management Consultant

As India’s ultra-wealthy population approaches 20,000, the multi-family office sets out a practical framework based on financial complexity and succession needs.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: Choosing between a family office and a wealth management consultant is an important financial decision for families with substantial assets. Alpha Capital, a multi-family office providing family office services in India, outlines a practical framework to help high-net-worth and business families identify the advisory model best suited to their wealth, complexity and succession needs.

The context is India’s expanding wealth base. According to Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2026, the number of individuals with a net worth of USD 30 million or more rose by 63% between 2021 and early 2026 to 19,877. The report projects this population will reach 25,217 by 2031.¹

“Most families do not need to choose between a family office and a wealth management consultant on day one. They need to know which problems they are solving today, and which ones are five years away,” Alpha Capital.

What a family office does for Indian families

A family office coordinates a family’s wider financial affairs, beyond its investment portfolio. Depending on the agreed mandate, its core functions can include:

Investment management across listed equity, debt, alternatives and real estate.

across listed equity, debt, alternatives and real estate. Tax and structuring coordination for holding companies, trusts and cross-border assets, with qualified specialists.

for holding companies, trusts and cross-border assets, with qualified specialists. Succession and estate planning including wills and private trusts, with appropriate legal advice.

including wills and private trusts, with appropriate legal advice. Family governance through documented decision-making processes and family constitutions, where appropriate.

through documented decision-making processes and family constitutions, where appropriate. Consolidated reporting bringing assets, liabilities and ownership into a single view of family wealth.

A single-family office serves one family through a dedicated team. A multi-family office serves several families through shared expertise and infrastructure, offering access to a wider range of services without the fixed cost of establishing an independent office. The scope and depth of those services vary by firm.

When a wealth management consultant is the right fit

A wealth management consultant typically focuses on asset allocation, financial goals, portfolio construction and periodic reviews. For professionals and first-generation wealth creators whose primary requirement is investment and financial planning, this can be an appropriate starting point.

Some firms also coordinate tax and estate planning. Families should therefore assess the agreed services rather than rely on the title alone. They should also understand whether the relationship involves client-paid advice, product distribution or other services, and how the provider is compensated.

Area of comparison Wealth management consultant Family office Typical trigger Growing portfolio and defined financial goals Business sale, multiple entities or generational transition Primary scope Investment advice and financial planning; wider support varies Coordinated oversight of investments, structuring, succession and reporting Service delivery An adviser or advisory team A team coordinating financial, tax and legal expertise Reporting Portfolio and financial-plan reviews Consolidated family balance sheet and investment reporting Family governance Available where included in the mandate Often a core part of the mandate

Five signs a family may need broader support

Wealth is held across several companies, trusts or ownership structures.

A liquidity event, such as a stake sale, IPO or business exit, is completed or planned.

The next generation is joining the business or participating in investment decisions.

Assets are spread across banks, brokers and advisers who do not coordinate.

No one can produce a single, current view of the family’s assets and liabilities.

These are indicators for a review, rather than a fixed eligibility test. The case for a family office strengthens when decisions require ongoing coordination across investments, ownership and succession, and the existing advisory arrangement cannot provide it.

How to evaluate the right advisory partner

Question to ask Why it matters Which registrations apply to the services offered? Helps verify the entity’s regulatory status and the scope of its authorisation. How is the firm paid? Clarifies advisory fees, commissions, referral payments and potential conflicts. Which services are included in the mandate? Establishes responsibility for investments, tax coordination, succession and reporting. Can the firm consolidate the family’s assets and liabilities? Tests whether reporting provides a complete view of financial exposure and liquidity. Who takes responsibility if the lead adviser leaves? Helps assess continuity, documentation and access to the wider team.

Frequently asked questions

What is a family office?

A family office is an advisory structure that coordinates a family’s investments and broader financial affairs. Its responsibilities may include succession, governance, tax coordination and consolidated reporting, according to the agreed mandate.

How does a single family office differ from a multi family office?

A single-family office has a dedicated team for one family. A multi-family office shares its team and infrastructure across several families, with services and fees determined by each engagement.

Does a wealth management consultant need SEBI registration?

Registration depends on the activities performed. Providing investment advice for consideration generally requires registration under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013, subject to applicable exemptions. Families should verify the legal entity, registration category and permitted services rather than rely solely on a business title.²

Who should consider a family office?

Families with assets across multiple entities, a planned business exit or a generational transition should assess whether they need coordinated oversight beyond their current investment advisory arrangements.

About Alpha Capital

Alpha Capital is a boutique multi-family office serving high-net-worth and affluent individuals, families, businesses, trusts and charities. Its family office services include investment management, succession and estate planning, tax structuring coordination and consolidated wealth reporting. For more information, visit www.alphacapital.in.

https://www.alphacapital.in/wealth-management-consultant

https://www.alphacapital.in/family-office