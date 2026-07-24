CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-concludes-wto-trade-policy-review-members-seek-clarifications-on-pli-qcos-trade-policy-measures20260724204021"> <p class="title">India concludes WTO Trade Policy Review; members seek clarifications on PLI, QCOs, trade policy measures</p> <a>

India concludes WTO Trade Policy Review; members seek clarifications on PLI, QCOs, trade policy measures

Written By:
Last updated: July 24, 2026 22:07:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

New Delhi [India], 24 July (ANI): Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal on Friday said that during FY26, the CBDT had disposed of over 2.24 lakh appeals, which far exceeds the 1.7 lakh new appeals that were filed during the year,

Addressing the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations, Agrawal presented a report card on the Income Tax Department’s performance over the past year.

You Might Be Interested In

He noted that the priorities set out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman both at last year’s Income Tax Day and at the PRARAMBH programme in March had guided the Department’s work through FY 2025-26.

On litigation reduction, long flagged as a top priority, Agrawal said the Department disposed of over 2.24 lakh appeals during FY 2025-26 — well above the 1.79 lakh new appeals filed in the same period, resulting in a substantial net reduction in pendency. Nearly 6,000 departmental appeals were also withdrawn in line with revised monetary thresholds. Appeal-effect orders saw a 90.3 per cent disposal rate, with 5.68 lakh of 6.29 lakh cases cleared during the year.

Agrawal reported that almost all verified returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 have now been processed. Of nearly 8.6 crore verified returns, only about 1.5 lakh remain pending. Of 3.82 crore verified refund returns, just 1.47 lakh are still pending, held up in risk assessment.

The Department disposed of 72,933 of 77,765 CPGRAMS grievances filed in FY 2025-26, a 94 per cent disposal rate, while the e-Nivaran system saw 3,26,217 of 3,43,269 grievances resolved, a 95 per cent rate. Agrawal said the Department has also begun tackling root causes of recurring complaints to reduce grievances at source.

On tax certainty, CBDT signed 220 Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) during the year, among the highest annual totals since the programme’s inception, taking the cumulative count to 1,035 by March 2026, a figure Agrawal said has been recognised by peer jurisdictions internationally.

Agrawal highlighted several technology initiatives underway, including PAN 2.0, ITBA 2.0, CPC 2.0, INSIGHT 2.0 and IEC 3.0, alongside the SAKSHAM NUDGE framework for data-driven, non-intrusive compliance nudges. The Department’s virtual assistant “Kar Saathi” has logged 38 lakh hits to date. On outreach, the Department conducted 304 physical programmes mostly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities along with 11 Samvaad sessions on the new Income-tax Act and 12 on the new I-T forms, supplemented by short videos, podcasts and digital content.

Agrawal said the past year’s priorities were not standalone achievements but parts of a single goal: strengthening trust and confidence in the tax administration. He described this as a shared responsibility resting on voluntary taxpayer compliance, tax professionals, reporting entities such as banks, government institutions, and the Department’s own officers.

He thanked the Board’s various verticals, including the Exemptions vertical and officers who worked on Rules and Forms under the new Income-tax Act, 2025 and paid tribute to retired officers whose work, he said, laid the foundations the Department builds on today. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 10:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appeal-effect-orderscbdtcpgramse-nivaranIncome Taxlitigation-reductionmonetary-thresholdsNirmala Sitharamanravi-agrawaltax-appealsverified-returns

RELATED News

REC Q1 profit rises 23%; declares first interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share

India concludes WTO Trade Policy Review; members seek clarifications on PLI, QCOs, trade policy measures

Top US tech players back open-weights AI, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang shares letter in debut X post

India engaged with US on Bilateral Trade Agreement, government consults relevant stakeholders: Jitin Prasada tells Rajya Sabha

Power Ministry discusses parallel distribution licensing framework to give consumers choice of electricity supplier

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Star Group Asia Says Unit Disposes Property For HK$32.9 Million

US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges to be dropped

Trump pledge on data center power supplies draws skepticism

World Cup boom, Middle East gloom could split earnings for US travel firms

CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

Maresca underlines challenge of replacing Guardiola in first conference

IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges to be dropped

TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says

US new home sales pick up in June, but affordability challenges remain

CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day
CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day
CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day
CBDT Chairman reports sharp drop in tax appeals, near-complete return processing at 167th Income Tax Day

QUICK LINKS