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Home > World > IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

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Published: July 24, 2026 21:55:04 IST

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IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 9:55 PM IST
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IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

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IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

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IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

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IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT
IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT
IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT
IRANIAN AND OMANI FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED IN A PHONE CALL LATEST REGIONAL AND SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS AND MARITIME NAVIGATION IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATEMENT

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