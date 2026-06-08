"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > "Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/last-year-we-exported-rs-35000-crore-components-to-china-ashwini-vaishnaw20260608185224"> <p class="title">"Last year we exported Rs 35,000 crore components to China": Ashwini Vaishnaw</p> <a>

"Last year we exported Rs 35,000 crore components to China": Ashwini Vaishnaw

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 19:24:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): As India marks 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the Union Government, it also marks a period where India has transformed into an aspirational nation driven by opportunity, innovation and self-belief.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says that this period symbolises a shift towards a citizen-centric governance model with a clear future goal of Viksit Bharat in 2047.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister highlighted the changes seen in people’s live at the grassroot levels.

“If you look at the journey of the last 12 years, the change in people’s lives which has happened at the grassroots level is really visible. Look at the way toilets brought dignity to women. Look at the way financial inclusion happened. More than 54 crore accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana. All those people today have access to investment opportunities, access to loans, and access to savings instruments. That thing has entirely changed. Look at the number of houses w

hich have been constructed. 4 crore houses, more than 4 crore houses constructed in the entire country. Look at the way every village has got the basic facilities like good roads and electricity connections. All these things have really made a big difference in people’s lives. Our Prime Minister has given us the target of 2047 Viksit Bharat, which means a lot more has to be done to reach that level where the basic needs and the basic human needs and the basic infrastructure which we have been able to achieve till today need to be taken to the level of a developed country. A lot more needs to be done on that and we are relentlessly working in that direction,” he said.

Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed many transformations. Minister Vaishnaw says that at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

“The entire growth strategy is very clearly thought through. It’s basically that there are four pillars on which this entire growth strategy rests. Pillar one is focused on investment. Investment in physical, digital and social infrastructure. Pillar two is a huge amount of inclusive growth. The examples I gave you about toilet construction, house construction, opening Jan Dhan accounts, and having 80 crore people get the basic ration every month. This is probably the biggest inclusive growth program that we have seen anywhere in the world. Third is the big focus on manufacturing and innovation. Fourth is a lot of simplification. More than 1,600 laws have been removed from the statute book,” he told ANI.

Vaishnaw, who heads the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Electronics, also highlighted the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the sector of electronics production. The Government is developing a complete manufacturing ecosystem for electronics goods in the country.

The production of electronic goods has increased 6 times from 1.9 lakh cr in 2014-15 to 12 lakh cr in 2024-25, while the export of electronic goods has increased 8-fold from 38 thousand cr in 2014-15 to 3.3 lakh cr in 2024-25. India has also emerged as an export hub for mobile phones, which saw an increase of 127 times from 1500 cr in 2014-15 to 2 lakh cr in 2024-25.

“I’ll give you two examples of successful Make in India. First is electronics. If you look at the export categories throughout the last 30-40 years, electronics were never among the top 4 or top 5 exported items. It would have been maybe far below. In 2025, electronics emerged as the third-largest category for exported goods out of India. And if you look at the single most exported item, earlier it used to be traditionally diesel and then used to be gems and jewellery, then used to be textiles, garments, and engineered goods. Last year, it was mobile phones. Our electronics production has grown six times in the last decade and exports have grown eight times in the last decade,” Vaishnaw said.

The rapid strides have also meant a generation of new jobs, leading to increased employment opportunities

“We are having employment of about 25 lakh persons employed in the electronic sector. Okay. So, that kind of thing we have seen how. These are new jobs you are talking about? These are new jobs. 25 lakh new jobs in the electronics sector in the last few years. So, that kind of expansion is there in defence manufacturing, in technical textile manufacturing, in automobile manufacturing, sector after sector. I can give you one more example. When you look at the railway manufacturing, the most important and the most difficult part is the whole railway electronics part of it, which is like 40% of the cost of a train is railway electronics. Last year we started exporting railway electronics to guess what, to Germany, to Switzerland, to France, to Italy and to the US,” Vaishnaw highlighted.

With a sharp focus on self-reliance, innovation, and citizen empowerment, the government under Prime Minister Modi is moving forward as a globally confident, technologically advanced, and economically resilient country. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 7:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ashwini-vasihnawcitizen-centric-governanceelectronics-productionfinancial inclusionInnovationmanufacturing-ecosystemnarendra modiviksit-bharat

RELATED News

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Iron Aadmi Officially Launches News Operations and PR Platform

Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Despite geopolitical crisis, India's economic fundamentals and strategic partnerships will sustain growth: World Bank

LATEST NEWS

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

Firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Former J-K top cop S P Vaid

"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt
"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt
"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt
"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

QUICK LINKS