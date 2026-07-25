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Home > Hollywood > "He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/it-was-bad-oprah-winfrey-recalls-one-of-the-mistakes-of-her-career20260725110743"> <p class="title">"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career </p> <a>

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 12:48:13 IST

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"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

Los Angeles [US], July 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for directing ‘The Mask’, ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors’ and ‘The Blob’, has died at the age of 74, according to E News.

Russell died on July 22, his wife, actress Ania Zeyne, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

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“He was such a wonderful guy. He meant everything to me,” Zeyne said.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Russell, born Charles Raymond Russell, was found unresponsive at his home in San Diego by Zeyne.

TMZ confirmed that fire department personnel responded to a medical emergency involving an unconscious male at Russell’s residence July 23 but were unable to revive him.

Over a career spanning several decades, Russell directed a string of commercially successful films across the horror, action and fantasy genres.

He is widely remembered for helming the 1994 hit The Mask, starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. The film featured groundbreaking visual effects created by George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, which earned the team an Academy Award, according to E! News.

Russell had previously revealed that he fought to cast Cameron Diaz in her feature film debut despite concerns over her lack of acting experience.

“The chemistry was so strong between her and Jim in the readings, I just had to fight for Cameron in that role,” he said in a 2002 interview with ‘Cryptic Rock’.

Apart from ‘The Mask’, Russell directed Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Eraser’ (1996), Kim Basinger in ‘Bless the Child’ (2000), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his first leading role in ‘The Scorpion King’ (2002), John Travolta in ‘I Am Wrath’ (2016) and ‘Paradise City’ (2022), according to E! News.

Russell also earned recognition as a screenwriter, penning the 1984 science fiction thriller ‘Dreamscape’, starring Dennis Quaid.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ania Zeyne, and his children–Logan, Riley and Carlyn–from his previous marriage to Patti Rao, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 12:48 PM IST
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"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

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"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute
"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute
"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute
"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

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