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Home > Business > Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/market-analysis-top-10-retail-billing-software-in-india20260725101246"> <p class="title">Market Analysis: Top 10 Retail Billing Software in India</p> <a>

Market Analysis: Top 10 Retail Billing Software in India

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 10:27:11 IST

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Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Reliance Digital, India’s leading consumer electronics retailer, today announced the availability of Samsung’s latest generation of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. Designed to deliver the next evolution of Galaxy AI, powerful performance and iconic foldable innovation, Samsung’s newest line-up is now available across Reliance Digital stores and online.

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Built around Samsung’s vision of making AI more intuitive and personal, the new Galaxy foldables combine immersive displays, premium craftsmanship and intelligent experiences that seamlessly adapt to the way users work, create and stay connected.

Leading the line-up is the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung’s most premium foldable yet. Featuring an expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a flagship 200MP camera, the latest Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a 5,000mAh battery, the device is engineered for users who demand the ultimate in productivity, creativity and entertainment. It is available in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow,.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 brings Samsung’s signature foldable experience in a more compact form factor, featuring a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a redesigned wider cover screen, Galaxy AI-powered multitasking and flagship-grade performance. Customers can choose from Lavender, Graphite and Cream colour options.

Completing the line-up is the Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung’s most stylish foldable smartphone, designed for users who want flagship performance in a compact, pocket-friendly form. Equipped with a vibrant 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, an enhanced FlexWindow, a 50MP camera system and Galaxy AI experiences, the Flip8 effortlessly blends fashion with functionality.

Customers can visit their nearest Reliance Digital store to experience the new foldables first-hand with guidance from Reliance Digital’s Tech Dosts, compare models, explore exclusive launch offers and Pre-order the Galaxy device that best fits their lifestyle. The complete Galaxy Z Fold8 series and Galaxy Z Flip8 are also available through Reliance Digital’s online platform, ensuring customers can be among the first to own Samsung’s latest foldable innovations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 10:27 AM IST
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Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India
Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India
Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India
Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

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