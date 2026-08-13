Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited Bags EPC Orders Amounting to Rs 574 Cr, Started Mumbai Corporate Office, and Names Avi Mittal as CEO

Mr. Avi Mittal, CEO, Cosmic Solar EPC PVT. LTD.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited, a 100% Subsidiary of Cosmic PV Power Limited, today announced three milestones that underscore its accelerating growth trajectory—the commencement of operations from its Mumbai Corporate Office, the appointment of Mr. Avi Mittal as Chief Executive Officer, and the addition of ₹574 crore of solar EPC projects in new business orders.

The newly secured order book comprises ₹574 crore worth of Solar EPC projects, further strengthening the company’s execution pipeline and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in India’s fast-growing renewable energy sector.

Mumbai Office to Drive National Expansion

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited has commenced operations from its Corporate Office at:

A-803, The Epicentre, Wadhwa, Waman Tukaram Patil Marg, Chembur (East), Mumbai – 400071.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital and one of the country’s largest infrastructure markets, will serve as the company’s strategic base for business development, customer engagement, project management and partnerships across Western and Central India.

The expansion complements the company’s registered office in Surat, Gujarat, while significantly enhancing its ability to serve customers with faster execution, stronger regional presence and closer stakeholder engagement.

Mr. Avi Mittal Takes Charge as Chief Executive Officer

Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited has appointed Mr. Avi Mittal as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 2026.

An entrepreneur and a strategic business leader, Mr. Mittal brings diverse experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and strategic investments. Having completed his graduation in the United Kingdom and pursued Business Studies in Switzerland, he combines international exposure with a progressive vision for scaling sustainable businesses.

As CEO, he will spearhead the Company’s next phase of growth by strengthening operational excellence, accelerating technology adoption, expanding strategic partnerships, and delivering world-class renewable energy solutions that support India’s clean energy ambitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Avi Mittal said: “This is an exciting phase for Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited and for India’s renewable energy sector. The commencement of operations from our Mumbai Corporate Office and the addition of ₹574 crore in the order book reflects the trust our customers and partners have placed in us. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, technology-driven solar solutions while expanding our footprint across India. Together with our talented team, we aim to build one of the country’s most trusted and admired renewable energy EPC companies.”

₹574 Crore Order Wins Reflect Strong Market Confidence

The Company has secured fresh orders worth ₹ 574 crore in Solar EPC Projects.

These wins strengthen Cosmic Group’s project portfolio and demonstrate the growing confidence customers place in the company’s engineering capabilities, execution excellence and commitment to quality.

With a proven track record of delivering successful solar installations, Cosmic Group continues to expand its presence across the country, offering end-to-end solutions covering engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations & maintenance.

About Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited

A 100% Subsidiary of Cosmic PV Power Limited, the Company provides rooftop solar engineering, procurement, and construction services in India for both commercial and industrial projects and residential projects.

Backed by advanced technology, engineering capabilities and a customer-first approach, Cosmic Group has successfully delivered multiple solar installations across the country and continues to contribute towards India’s clean energy transition.

The continued expansion of Cosmic PV Power Limited is expected to strengthen Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited’s long-term growth and execution capabilities. The Cosmic PV Power Limited has recently received Consent to Establish (CTE) for its upcoming Madhya Pradesh Solar Cell manufacturing facility and has commenced construction of its 1.1 GW Solar Cell manufacturing line. These strategic investments will enhance backward integration, strengthen the Cosmic Group’s manufacturing ecosystem, improve supply-chain efficiencies, and create long-term value for Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited by enabling access to advanced domestically manufactured solar cells and energy storage solutions, further reinforcing the Company’s competitive position in India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy market.

The Company is headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, with its Corporate Office in Chembur, Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.cosmicsolarepc.com.

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