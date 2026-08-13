LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

Written By:
Published: August 13, 2026 20:01:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

SPOT GOLD FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Gol names Andre Fehlauer CEO as Celso Ferrer steps down 

Argentina nearly doubles oil estimate at Vaca Muerta shale formation

BRIEF-Orsted CEO Says Key Focus Of Company's Capital Allocation Is Still On Offshore Wind In Europe

ROI-Central banks spearhead renewed gold rush: McGeever

BRIEF-Qtrex Quantum Ltd In Discussions With A US Department Of Defense’S Research Laboratory To Establish A Joint Quantum Development Program

LATEST NEWS

Haaland presented with his seven Guinness World Records ahead of new season

Bulgaria's Black Sea city of Burgas selected to host Eurovision Song Contest next year

AI firm Databricks valued at $190 billion as it bags $5 billion in funding

AI firm Databricks valued at $190 billion as it bags $5 billion in funding

NoBroker and Sumadhura partner for an exclusive two-day Property Expo in Bengaluru

Haaland presented with his seven Guinness World Records ahead of new season

Robinhood's second venture fund debuts, drawing retail money into private markets

Exclusive-Microsoft retreats in China, but AI boom helps it keep a window open

Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited Bags EPC Orders Amounting to Rs 574 Cr, Started Mumbai Corporate Office, and Names Avi Mittal as CEO

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK THURSDAY AUGUST 13, 2026

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> FALLS NEARLY 1% TO $4,358.09/OZ

QUICK LINKS