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Home > Business > DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown

DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 23:10:13 IST

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DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 27 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold and arrested 12 people in a series of intelligence-led operations across the country, exposing organised smuggling networks that used aircraft lavatories, specially modified vehicles and utensils, and body concealment to transport the precious metal.

According to a Finance Ministry press release issued on Saturday, the operations uncovered “sophisticated concealment methods, including concealment inside aircraft lavatories, specially fabricated cavities in vehicles and utensils, and body concealment,” highlighting “the evolving modus operandi adopted by organised smuggling syndicates.”

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One of the biggest seizures took place in Mumbai, where DRI officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Addis Ababa on July 23-24. After conducting an extensive search of the aircraft, officers recovered six foreign-origin gold bars weighing around 12 kg concealed inside the ceiling panels of the rear lavatory.

The ministry said investigations revealed that “the passengers had concealed the gold for subsequent retrieval by airport staff.” The gold was seized and all three passengers were arrested.

In another operation on July 23, DRI officers intercepted a woman travelling on the Brahmaputra Mail in Uttar Pradesh and recovered around 5 kg of foreign-origin gold concealed in a waist belt and inside her handbag.

According to the release, “the passenger admitted that the gold had been smuggled into India through Bangladesh.” The gold was seized and the passenger was arrested.

The ministry also said DRI officers uncovered another gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai Airport during July 22-23, where aircraft lavatories were allegedly being used to hide gold dust in wax form for retrieval by compromised cleaning staff.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 3.7 kg of gold dust in wax form and the arrest of five people, including the carrier, cleaning staff, handler and recipient.

In a separate operation on July 19-20, DRI officers intercepted a passenger at Kolkata Railway Station and recovered 4.6 kg of foreign-origin gold concealed inside specially fabricated utensils. Investigations found that the contraband had been smuggled into India through Myanmar, following which the passenger was arrested.

The Finance Ministry further said that DRI officers also carried out separate operations in Cochin and Guwahati during the week, seizing around 2 kg of foreign-origin gold. At Cochin Airport, the gold was concealed inside the body of a passenger arriving from Dubai, while in Guwahati, gold biscuits were recovered from a specially fabricated cavity inside a car. Two persons were arrested in these operations. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 11:10 PM IST
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Tags: body-concealmentbrahmaputra-maildri-operationsforeign-goldgold-smugglingindia-smugglingmumbai-seizuresmuggling-networksvehicle-concealment

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DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown

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DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown
DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown
DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown
DRI seizes 27 kg smuggled gold, arrests 12 in nationwide intelligence-led crackdown

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