Duroply launches DURO HDMMR™ – High Density Max Moisture Resistant Engineered Board

New Delhi [India], September 10: Duroply Industries Limited is expanding its existing product portfolio in the engineered wood panel category. The Company will trade in MDF/HDF boards, starting its first product line under the brand name DURO HDMMR .

Engineered with a dense, calibrated core and heat-treated construction**, DUROHDMMR **is designed to resist warping and moisture-related damage over time, holding its shape, screws, and finish under conditions that test ordinary boards. Suited for environments exposed to moisture, pests, and frequent use, it is built for daily-use applications- not display purposes alone.

The Company has adopted an asset-light business model, without any investment in manufacturing infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Akhilesh Chitlangia, Managing Director &CEO, Duroply, said:

“The launch of DURO HDMMR marks an important step in Duroply’s product portfolio expansion and our entry into the MDF/ HDF category. We see significant potential in high-density fibre board solutions as applications across furniture, interiors and other specialised segments continue to evolve. Through DURO HDMMR , we aim to provide customers with a reliable, high-performance board solution backed by the Duroply brand.

Developed to address the growing demand for high-performance wood panel solutions, DURO HDMMR is a product designed for applications requiring strength, stability, durability and a high-quality finish. “

About Duroply Industries Limited

Duroply is India’s premium and most experienced plywood manufacturer amongst the leading players. A ‘Forest Friendly Company’ with over 69 years of rich legacy, Duroply focuses on customer- centric innovation to enhance the durability of customers’ home and office interiors. It offers a wide range of plywood, block boards, doors, and decorative veneers, with industry-first features like a Lifetime Guarantee on most of its product range and the io-teet ‘Duro Plus’ range. Duroply has clubbed together the nine most sought-after features by customers, setting the Gold Standard in the industry. With its YouTube Channel, “Duro TV”, the organisation focuses on providing knowledge to its customers on choosing the right plywood. The Company’s latest value addition to its stakeholders is a podcast series, ” Beyond Blueprints”, which brings to life the design philosophy of interior designers and architects and helps customers give shape to their dream home

Website: https:/Iwww.duroply.in

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Astha Gupta, DGM- Business Excellence

M: +91 62922 50596

Email ID: astha.gupta@duroply.com