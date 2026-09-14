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Home > Hollywood > Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

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Published: September 14, 2026 13:34:12 IST

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Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

London [UK], September 14 (ANI): Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared the first glimpse of her family life in the UK after returning to Prince Harry’s native country with their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to E! News. 

The Duchess of Sussex shared a 35-second video on her Instagram, offering glimpses of the family’s new routine after their move back across the pond. The post was accompanied by a British flag and a red heart emoji.

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A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The video opened with Meghan, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, holding hands while taking a walk through a forest. It also featured one of their children warming their toes by a fire, followed by Meghan enjoying the outdoors in green rain boots while splashing through mud.

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

The clip, set to British pop duo Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, showed their daughter Lilibet riding her bicycle while son Archie ran alongside her.

The video also featured the family’s dogs, Pula and Mia, exploring their new surroundings. In another moment, Prince Harry and the children were seen sitting in a canoe as they prepared for a fishing lesson, as per the outlet. 

The update comes weeks after Meghan and Harry officially returned to the UK on August 26, six years after moving their young family to California.

Following their return, King Charles issued a letter of guidance on September 7 confirming that the move would bring “no change” to Harry and Meghan’s status as non-working royals, a position they agreed to after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The letter was issued after “a number of requests” seeking clarification on Harry and Meghan’s status, which was confirmed to be “akin to private citizens.”

However, the development reportedly surprised the Sussexes, with a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle telling in an interview that the couple was “little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” according to E! News. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 1:34 PM IST
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Tags: archieduchess-of-sussexfamily-routineInstagram Videolilibetmeghan markleprince harryRoyal Familyuk-returnwake-me-up-before-you-go-go

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Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, kids

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