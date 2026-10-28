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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”

Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/romantic-comedy-oktoberfest-first-look-out-jeanne-goursaud-and-jannis-niewo776hner-to-play-lead16020261028200541"> <p class="title">Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead</p> <a>

Romantic comedy 'Oktoberfest' first look out, Jeanne Goursaud and Jannis Niewöhner to play lead

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Last updated: October 28, 2026 20:54:13 IST

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Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”

Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has described her return as Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming prequel ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ as an “unbelievable” and emotional experience, marking her first time reprising the iconic character in 11 years, Variety reported. 

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the Oscar-winning actor opened up about reuniting with her former co-stars and crew for the upcoming film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

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“It was unbelievable,” Lawrence said about reprising Katniss. “It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I have worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson … it was so emotional. Josh and I did not walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful.”

She also recalled an unexpected visit from co-star Woody Harrelson, who plays Haymitch Abernathy in the franchise.

“And Woody, obviously, came through the window of my hotel room uninvited. It wouldn’t be the same if he listened to boundaries or used a door,” she said.

Lawrence’s remarks also revealed Harrelson’s return as Haymitch in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’, alongside Lawrence as Katniss and Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark. The return of Lawrence and Hutcherson for a scene in the prequel had been reported earlier, while her latest comments indicate that Harrelson will also reprise his role, according to Variety. 

The upcoming film is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name and centres on a young Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. The book concludes with a flash-forward epilogue featuring Katniss, Peeta and Haymitch, suggesting that the film adaptation will also revisit the original characters.

Lawrence had previously expressed her willingness to return to the franchise. During the promotional tour for ‘No Hard Feelings’ in 2023, she told Variety that she was open to reprising Katniss if the right opportunity arose.

“If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent,” she had said, as per the outlet. 

Lawrence portrayed Katniss across four ‘The Hunger Games’ films released between 2012 and 2015. The franchise also includes the 2023 prequel ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’, led by Rachel Zegler, and has earned approximately USD 3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

During her appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Lawrence also reflected on her concerns about joining the franchise at the age of 20, particularly how the decision could affect her professional and personal life.

“What made me nervous was how it could negatively affect my acting career and my personal life,” she said.

“The one thing I was always sure of when I was younger was that I wanted to be a mom, and this looked so different then doing some indies. ‘Twilight’ had just come out and everybody saw what that was. It was more like… how is this going to change my life and my acting career?” she added, according to Variety. 

Lawrence’s return as Katniss brings her back to one of the most defining roles of her career, reuniting her with familiar faces from the franchise as the story revisits the world that made her character a global phenomenon. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”

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Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”

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Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”
Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”
Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”
Jennifer Lawrence calls reprising Katniss after 11 years “unbelievable” and “so beautiful”

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