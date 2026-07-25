Glow by Kirtilals Unveils 'The Frill Collection': A Contemporary Natural Diamonds Collection, Inspired by Graceful Movement

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25: Glow by Kirtilals launches The Frill Collection, a range of high quality, lightweight natural diamond jewellery inspired by the fluid elegance of flowing fabrics and delicate frills. Designed for the modern woman, this collection brings together contemporary aesthetics and everyday versatility through graceful, flowing forms.

The Frill Collection captures the essence of movement with soft silhouettes and refined craftsmanship. Each design is created to complement different occasions, making it suitable for work, celebrations, and everyday wear while reflecting effortless sophistication

The collection features a wide range of rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and necklaces, crafted with high quality natural diamonds at the Glow by Kirtilals in-house State of the art manufacturing facility. Combining lightweight construction with elegant detailing, the collection offers jewellery that balances style, comfort, and versatility.

Glow by Kirtilals has announced a launch offer of Flat 50% Off on Making Charges, Flat 15% Off on Diamonds, along with an additional Rs. 125 per gram on old gold exchange when purchasing diamond jewellery. These exclusive launch offers provide customers with the perfect opportunity to own timeless diamond creations at exceptional value.

The Frill collection is now available at Glow by Kirtilals stores in Bengaluru, Chennai – VR Chennai & Adyar, Erode, Hyderabad, Kochi, Madurai, Mysuru, Thrissur, Tirupur, and Vijayawada. Customers can also explore and shop the collection online at www.glowJewels.com.

About Glow by Kirtilals

Glow by Kirtilals is the Gen Z and millennial take on the legendary Kirtilals legacy, crafting fine jewellery for over 87 years. Glow by Kirtilals has 11 exclusive showrooms across South India. With in-house artistry, manufacturing, and expert craftsmanship, Glow creates natural diamond and gold jewellery designed for everyday confidence, style, and self-expression.

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