GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/the-great-indian-diet-debate-the-powerful-humans-brings-together-top-health-pioneers-to-unmask-what-is-truly-making-india-sick20260722175953"> <p class="title">The Great Indian Diet Debate: 'The Powerful Humans' Brings Together Top Health Pioneers to Unmask What is Truly Making India Sick</p> <a>

The Great Indian Diet Debate: 'The Powerful Humans' Brings Together Top Health Pioneers to Unmask What is Truly Making India Sick

Written By:
Last updated: July 22, 2026 18:18:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI): GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, an Essar venture and operator of LNG- and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, on Wednesday announced a partnership with FMCG major Dabur India Ltd to decarbonise its road logistics operations through the deployment of LNG-powered trucks.

Under the partnership, GreenLine will deploy its LNG-powered fleet across Dabur India’s logistics operations, supporting the company’s efforts to reduce emissions from long-haul freight while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

You Might Be Interested In

The collaboration comes amid growing efforts by Indian companies to adopt lower-emission freight solutions as part of their broader decarbonisation strategies and transition towards more sustainable supply chains.

“We are pleased to partner with Dabur India, one of India’s most respected consumer goods companies, as it adopts greener road transportation solutions. It is encouraging to see more leading Indian companies making low-emission logistics an integral part of their business strategy,” said Charles Devlin D’Costa, Vice President-Sales, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd.

“Every such partnership strengthens the momentum towards cleaner freight mobility, bringing us a step closer to transforming India’s road logistics ecosystem. At GreenLine, we remain committed to enabling businesses across sectors to accelerate the transition to lower-emission transportation,” he added.

Samrat Sehgal, Global Director of Supply Chain, Dabur India, said reducing the environmental footprint of its supply chain is an important part of the company’s sustainability roadmap.

“Our partnership with GreenLine enables us to integrate lower-emission transportation into our logistics operations while maintaining efficiency and reliability. We believe collaborations like these will play a key role in building a more sustainable and future-ready supply chain,” Sehgal said.

GreenLine said it is driving the transition towards lower-emission road freight in India through its growing fleet of LNG- and EV-powered heavy commercial vehicles. The company currently operates more than 1,000 vehicles across major freight corridors, serving sectors including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals.

Its fleet has collectively travelled more than 100 million kilometres and helped customers reduce over 27,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the company.

GreenLine operates LNG-powered trucks for long-haul transportation and electric vehicles for short-haul operations. Through its subsidiary Ultra Gas and Energy Ltd, it is also developing a nationwide network of LNG refuelling retail outlets to support its green logistics operations. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dabur Indiadecarbonizationgreen-logisticsgreenlinelng-truckssustainable-supply-chains

RELATED News

Amazon Leo eyes India for satellite broadband expansion as constellation grows

Maid In India Leads Cleanliness Drive at Delhi Protest Site. Yellow T-Shirts, Blue Bags, One Mission

Gun² Coffee Begins Strategic Mission Towards 100% Pure, Chemical-Free Premium Coffee

Adani Power Q1 PAT jumps 47% as higher power sales, tariff realisation boost earnings

OSV FTWZ Cements Its Position as India's Widest Network across 8+ Major Cities in India

LATEST NEWS

RPT: SPACEXAI EXPLORES MAJOR DATA CENTER EXPANSION IN TEXAS – THE INFORMATION

Polymarket intends to challenge France's decision to block its website

Citigroup hires five US tech investment banking executives from rivals

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

Three athletes of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2026

Liverpool have 'obvious' gaps to address in transfer market, says Iraola

AMD AND ANTHROPIC SIGN MAJOR CHIPS-AND-INVESTMENT DEAL – WSJ

Teledyne lifts annual profit forecast, tops quarterly results estimates

Moody's quarterly profit jumps on bond issuance activity strength

Liverpool have 'obvious' gaps to address in transfer market, says Iraola

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics
GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics
GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics
GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

QUICK LINKS