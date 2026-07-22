GreenLine partners with Dabur India to deploy LNG trucks for greener road logistics

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI): GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, an Essar venture and operator of LNG- and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, on Wednesday announced a partnership with FMCG major Dabur India Ltd to decarbonise its road logistics operations through the deployment of LNG-powered trucks.

Under the partnership, GreenLine will deploy its LNG-powered fleet across Dabur India’s logistics operations, supporting the company’s efforts to reduce emissions from long-haul freight while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

The collaboration comes amid growing efforts by Indian companies to adopt lower-emission freight solutions as part of their broader decarbonisation strategies and transition towards more sustainable supply chains.

“We are pleased to partner with Dabur India, one of India’s most respected consumer goods companies, as it adopts greener road transportation solutions. It is encouraging to see more leading Indian companies making low-emission logistics an integral part of their business strategy,” said Charles Devlin D’Costa, Vice President-Sales, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd.

“Every such partnership strengthens the momentum towards cleaner freight mobility, bringing us a step closer to transforming India’s road logistics ecosystem. At GreenLine, we remain committed to enabling businesses across sectors to accelerate the transition to lower-emission transportation,” he added.

Samrat Sehgal, Global Director of Supply Chain, Dabur India, said reducing the environmental footprint of its supply chain is an important part of the company’s sustainability roadmap.

“Our partnership with GreenLine enables us to integrate lower-emission transportation into our logistics operations while maintaining efficiency and reliability. We believe collaborations like these will play a key role in building a more sustainable and future-ready supply chain,” Sehgal said.

GreenLine said it is driving the transition towards lower-emission road freight in India through its growing fleet of LNG- and EV-powered heavy commercial vehicles. The company currently operates more than 1,000 vehicles across major freight corridors, serving sectors including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals.

Its fleet has collectively travelled more than 100 million kilometres and helped customers reduce over 27,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the company.

GreenLine operates LNG-powered trucks for long-haul transportation and electric vehicles for short-haul operations. Through its subsidiary Ultra Gas and Energy Ltd, it is also developing a nationwide network of LNG refuelling retail outlets to support its green logistics operations. (ANI)

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