BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/impetus-appoints-samir-gosavi-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-accelerate-global-growth20260722172404"> <p class="title">Impetus Appoints Samir Gosavi as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth</p> <a>

Impetus Appoints Samir Gosavi as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Written By:
Last updated: July 22, 2026 17:43:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Women Empowerment Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI WE) unveiled a Whitepaper titled “Women in Innovation, Science & Entrepreneurship (WISE): Challenges and Opportunities”. The whitepaper presents a strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in science, technology, innovation, and business ecosystems across member economies.

The whitepaper emerged from the BRICS CCI WE Trailblazers Roundtable 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The whitepaper outlined seven key structural barriers affecting women in emerging economies, including social biases, funding gaps, intellectual property protection issues, low STEM participation, mid-career retention challenges, policy gaps, and uncounted unpaid economic contributions.

“Gender equality in STEM should not be merely a ‘rallying cry’ confined to a small circle of women,” said Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE and Programme Lead, WISE.

“It has become increasingly clear that women need global networks that function as communities and economic ecosystems. Women leaders need to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem enabling more women to take a leadership position in new-age technologies. The future of innovation cannot be inclusive unless women are equally represented in shaping it,” Sinha added.

The whitepaper noted that despite rising educational attainment, women-led ventures receive a disproportionately lower share of venture capital funding and encounter hurdles in securing legal protection for intellectual property.

HRH Lebogang Zulu, National Chairperson, BRICS Women’s Business Alliance South Africa and Global Advisory Board Member, WISE, emphasised systemic changes.

“We need to shift the conversation from gender equality to female equity,” Zulu said.

“The focus must move towards creating systems that address what women actually require to participate fully in entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. Equity is about enabling outcomes, not just representation,” Zulu stated.

To address these gaps, the whitepaper detailed targeted policy measures, including gender-responsive procurement, the creation of a BRICS WISE Fund, blended finance models, digital literacy expansion, structured career re-entry paths, and a Women Entrepreneurs Digital Registry.

It also advocated for caregiving support frameworks, unified intellectual property protection systems, and multi-sectoral cooperation to build sustainable ecosystems. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 5:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: brics-cci-weeconomic-equityfemale-entrepreneurshipgender equalityinnovation-ecosystemunified-ip-systemswise-whitepaperWomen in Business

RELATED News

Amazon Leo eyes India for satellite broadband expansion as constellation grows

Maid In India Leads Cleanliness Drive at Delhi Protest Site. Yellow T-Shirts, Blue Bags, One Mission

Gun² Coffee Begins Strategic Mission Towards 100% Pure, Chemical-Free Premium Coffee

Adani Power Q1 PAT jumps 47% as higher power sales, tariff realisation boost earnings

OSV FTWZ Cements Its Position as India's Widest Network across 8+ Major Cities in India

LATEST NEWS

RPT: SPACEXAI EXPLORES MAJOR DATA CENTER EXPANSION IN TEXAS – THE INFORMATION

Polymarket intends to challenge France's decision to block its website

Citigroup hires five US tech investment banking executives from rivals

Three athletes of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2026

Liverpool have 'obvious' gaps to address in transfer market, says Iraola

AMD AND ANTHROPIC SIGN MAJOR CHIPS-AND-INVESTMENT DEAL – WSJ

Teledyne lifts annual profit forecast, tops quarterly results estimates

Moody's quarterly profit jumps on bond issuance activity strength

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

Liverpool have 'obvious' gaps to address in transfer market, says Iraola

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies
BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies
BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies
BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

QUICK LINKS