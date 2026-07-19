How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/civil-aviation-minister-naidu-inaugurates-vijayawada-airport-terminal-building-says-second-terminal-project-to-be-completed-in-three-months20260718225056"> <p class="title">Civil Aviation Minister Naidu inaugurates Vijayawada airport terminal building, says second terminal project to be completed in three months</p> <a>

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu inaugurates Vijayawada airport terminal building, says second terminal project to be completed in three months

Written By:
Last updated: July 19, 2026 03:15:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: The global shortage of healthcare professionals is creating new opportunities for nurses around the world. As ageing populations, rising healthcare needs, and ongoing workforce shortages put pressure on health systems, countries such as Germany are increasingly looking beyond their borders to recruit qualified nurses. For Indian nursing professionals, this is creating opportunities to build careers that offer competitive salaries, structured career progression, and long-term settlement opportunities.

You Might Be Interested In

As the demand for nurses continues to rise, getting access to these opportunities requires much more than just academic qualification. Alongside clinical competence, hospitals demand nursing professionals that can communicate confidently with patients, work in multidisciplinary health care teams and adapt to new clinical environments. In Germany, that readiness starts with one essential skill: knowing the German language.

Shilpa’s story shows how learning German can change the course of a career. Just a few years ago, she had never imagined working in Germany. She knew little about the country, had no clear roadmap for working abroad, and saw an international nursing career as something that was beyond her reach. Today, she is working as a nurse in Germany while preparing for her professional recognition examinations. Looking back, she credits one decision with making that journey possible: learning German.

Her journey has also inspired her younger sister, who is now learning German while pursuing her nursing education with the hope of following a similar path.

Why More Indian Nurses Are Looking Overseas

India is home to one of the world’s largest nursing workforces, yet long working hours, modest salaries, and limited career progression continue to encourage many nurses to explore opportunities overseas. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has around 39.4 lakh nursing personnel, translating to approximately 2.23 nursing professionals per 1,000 population.

Healthcare systems worldwide are actively recruiting qualified nurses to address persistent workforce shortages, creating new opportunities for Indian professionals seeking international careers. For aspiring nurses, however, a nursing qualification alone is not enough. Language proficiency, cultural readiness, and an understanding of international healthcare systems have become essential for building a career abroad.

After completing her nursing degree in 2021, Shilpa wanted a career that offered stronger financial prospects and long-term professional growth. Germany offered that opportunity, but reaching it meant mastering a new language and navigating a complex migration process.

Learning the Language Was Only the Beginning

Despite having only average English proficiency, Shilpa committed herself to learning German because she understood it would be the key to practising as a nurse abroad.

“Many people think German is very difficult, but if you practise every day, it becomes much easier. Like any language, it becomes natural with consistency.”

Completing her language certification gave her the confidence to pursue an international career. The migration process, however, proved far more difficult. After trusting another migration agency with her application, she spent nearly a year dealing with repeated delays, incomplete paperwork, and uncertainty, leaving her unsure whether her plans would ever materialise.

Everything changed after a friend’s recommendation led her to Lanstitut. Although initially hesitant after her earlier experience, she found the process moved quickly. Her language assessment and candidate screening were completed almost immediately, and within a month she secured an employer interview. Structured interview preparation, mock sessions, and opportunities to practise with native German speakers helped her build the confidence required for international recruitment. Within six months, she had completed the migration process and begun her nursing career in Germany.

Looking back, she believes resilience mattered just as much as language learning.

“When you decide on something, you have to stay strong. People will tell you to give up or choose another path. But if you believe in your goal, you have to keep moving forward.”

Preparing Nurses for Global Careers

Shilpa’s journey reflects a broader shift in healthcare education. As international demand for nurses grows, preparing students for global careers requires far more than clinical training alone. Language proficiency, interview readiness, cultural understanding, and structured migration support are becoming essential components of career preparation.

Recognising this shift, Emversity has expanded its nursing education ecosystem through its integration with Lanstitut, combining German language training, international career preparation, and clinical education into a single pathway. As a skilling partner to higher education focused on employment-first healthcare programmes, it works with industry partners to prepare students for global careers from the classroom itself.

The integrated approach enables nursing students to build language proficiency, prepare for employer interviews, and understand international healthcare pathways while completing their education, rather than beginning the process only after graduation.

For Shilpa, learning German became the bridge between earning a nursing degree in India and building a career in Germany. As more Indian nurses explore global opportunities, her story shows how the right preparation, language skills, and guidance can turn international aspirations into achievable careers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 3:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimercultural-readinessgerman-languageinternational-careersnursing-educationoverseas-recruitmentvmpl

RELATED News

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

Alembic Pharma partner NATCO gets USFDA tentative nod for generic Olaparib tablets; US market size at USD 1.4 bn

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Container traffic to grow 7-9% as major ports outpace non-majors; POL, coal and iron ore trends diverge

India's textile sector enters multi-year structural upcycle on China+1, FTAs; execution, productivity key to unlocking market-share gains

LATEST NEWS

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut
How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut
How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut
How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

QUICK LINKS