CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/11-cfos-and-senior-finance-leaders-share-how-ai-is-reshaping-the-future-of-finance-careers20260718180838"> <p class="title">11 CFOs and Senior Finance Leaders Share How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Finance Careers</p> <a>

11 CFOs and Senior Finance Leaders Share How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Finance Careers

Written By:
Last updated: July 19, 2026 02:05:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 18: CASK (Cyber Abhyas Sakriya Kshamta), a native AI-powered cybersecurity platform developed by Sumeru Edutech, was honoured at the Surakshit Awards 2026, held on July 17 at the Manekshaw Centre Auditorium, New Delhi. The award recognises CASK’s contribution to strengthening India’s cybersecurity ecosystem through innovative, indigenous technology that enhances cyber preparedness and resilience.

You Might Be Interested In

Developed by Sumeru Edutech in collaboration with Cyber Buddha Techno Legal Private Limited, CASK has been designed to address the growing need for practical cybersecurity training. The offline AI-powered platform enables organisations, educational institutions, and government bodies to conduct realistic cyber simulations and preparedness exercises without internet dependency, making cybersecurity training more secure, accessible, and effective.

The award was received by Mr. Himanshu Desai, CTO & Co-Founder of Sumeru EduTech, the creators of a suite of award-winning AI-powered learning platforms, including SchoolExl, UniExl, and TrainExl, recognised for driving innovation across the education ecosystem. As cyber threats continue to evolve, AI-powered platforms like CASK are helping organisations with the skills and capabilities needed to proactively identify, respond to, and mitigate cyber risks.

Mr. Ashish Pandya, CEO, Sumeru EduTech, said, “This recognition is a proud milestone for us and reflects our commitment to building cybersecurity awareness. CASK embodies our vision of making cyber preparedness practical, scalable, and impactful for a secure digital India.”

Mr. Paathik Muni and Mrs. Kamaljeet Kaur, Co-Founders of CASK, added, “We are honoured to receive this recognition. It inspires us to continue innovating and delivering AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that empower organisations and contribute to a safer, more resilient digital future.”

The recognition further reinforces CASK’s commitment to advancing cyber resilience through technology-led innovation and strategic collaboration, supporting India’s vision of building a secure, trusted, and future-ready digital ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 2:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerartificial intelligencecaskcybersecuritypnnsumeru-edutechsurakshit-awards-2026

RELATED News

Alembic Pharma partner NATCO gets USFDA tentative nod for generic Olaparib tablets; US market size at USD 1.4 bn

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Container traffic to grow 7-9% as major ports outpace non-majors; POL, coal and iron ore trends diverge

India's textile sector enters multi-year structural upcycle on China+1, FTAs; execution, productivity key to unlocking market-share gains

Trade, NBFC credit to remain fastest-growing segments as formalisation, financial penetration drive lending: Report

LATEST NEWS

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

QUICK LINKS