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Home > Business > Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!

Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/pnbs-private-capex-gradually-reviving-across-steel-renewables-data-centres-says-executive-director20260718182407"> <p class="title">PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director </p> <a>

PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 01:29:12 IST

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Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: Orange Elephant Agency’s brand led micro drama slate, lined up for the next 3 quarters, hints strongly at a trend that most luxury and start-up brands are already following globally. Brands are opting to own IPs and tell stories that their hyper-targetted audience wants to hear, instead of hammering them with expensive yet soulless announcements disguised as ads.

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Filmmaker Afroz Khan, under his banner ‘Orange Elephant Studios’ created the first micro drama to come out of India, titled ‘Unmatched’ starring Sakshi Keswani [Being Sukku] and Akshay Anand Kohli, garnering outstanding numbers and setting a benchmark for the industry.

The studio then went on to create India’s biggest, most expensive brand-owned IP for AJIO, starring Anyaa Singh, titled ‘Suit Your Self’. Scaled at a reasonable budget of INR 1.25 crores, the show clocked 365 Million Views at a staggering 0.057% engagement rate; beating most traditional ad-campaign strategies in terms of ROI.

Anyaa Singh and Filmmaker Afroz Khan returned for season two, achieving 558 million views for the Summer Wedding Collection Campaign with an even higher engagement.

The trends clearly indicate that good story-telling is key to retaining audiences, no matter how much the digital landscape evolves. Another ‘first-of-a-kind’ aspect to season two was the co-branding of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra along with Ajio. Both brands, equally present, equally pivotal and interwoven in the story while being equally non-invasive to the narrative of the series. As a full-stack digital agency, Orange Elephant Studios is the number one agency for Branded Content, especially when it comes to turning brand propositions into relatable narratives. Operating at a budget ranging between 1.2 to 1.6 crores, Orange Elephant has another 3 IPs that are on floors currently; proving that their strategy is clearly benefitting their clients in terms of brand recognition and creating disruptive relevance.

Apart from branded content, OES is also creating a line-up of 10 original shows this year that will be slotted as premium vertical micro dramas, going live on their original platform ‘Vertigoes’. As a premium studio and agency, Orange Elephant has the reputation for creating highly engaging stories with a premium cinematic treatment, written specifically for the micro drama act structure that they’ve mastered. Orange Elephant Studios can be contacted on instagram at: @orangeelephantofficial

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 1:29 AM IST
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Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!

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Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!

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Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!
Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!
Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!
Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years – and the trend is just getting started!

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