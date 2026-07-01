LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

Written By:
Last updated: July 1, 2026 20:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

Signs LOI with Prestige Group, reflecting the bank’s long-term commitment to India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 1: HSBC has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Prestige Group for the development of ‘Prestige JRC Signature Towers’ – a new fully integrated ~1.2 million square feet campus located at Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. Once completed, it will be one of the largest campuses in the country, reflecting the bank’s long-term commitment to India. 

You Might Be Interested In

The new campus is intended to bring together colleagues currently based across multiple locations in Bengaluru, supporting greater collaboration and connectivity between teams. 

Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC, said: “India is one of the most important talent centres in the world and continues to be a key market for HSBC. Bringing our colleagues together on one campus will help us move faster, collaborate more closely, and continue developing expertise and talent to provide the best support for our customers.” 

The new HSBC campus has been designed around modern ways of working and will bring together high-quality workplace infrastructure and vibrant collaboration spaces. There will be shared amenities, including a large dining facility and multi-functional spaces for town halls and learning and development; outdoor and community spaces, direct metro connectivity, and ample parking spaces.  

Sustainability and wellbeing have been central considerations in the campus design, which is targeting both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification standards, reflecting HSBC’s commitment to creating a people-focused and environmentally responsible workplace. 

Suzy White, Group Chief Operating Officer, HSBC, said: “The campus is being designed to support the future of work at HSBC, bringing together modern workplace design, accessibility, sustainability, and colleague wellbeing. Our ambition is to create a high-quality environment that supports HSBC’s customers and businesses.”  

India is home to HSBC’s largest Global Service & Technology Centres, with more than 40,000 colleagues supporting the bank’s global businesses, customers, and operations. These centres have evolved into critical capability hubs, playing an important role in delivering technology, operations, risk management, financial crime compliance, data and analytics, digital transformation, and enterprise-wide innovation for HSBC worldwide. This investment will further the ability of the capability centres to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world. 

The project remains subject to the completion of relevant agreements and approvals.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Platinum Level)
WELL Building Standard (Platinum level)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 8:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

"Username feature on WhatsApp may increase online fraud, phishing": Centre

DPS Bharuch Creates History as the District’s First School to Implement The Mind Sync – India’s First Mental Health Education Program

Analysis-AI hopes and fears dominate global central bank meet

Union Govt issues notice to Meta on WhatsApp Usernames feature, seeks reply in 3 days

LATEST NEWS

Cape Verde prepare to make history against Argentina

Russia warns Apple of $52 million fine over alleged bias against local apps

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

Mbappe's record spree, the 'inevitable' Haaland and Mexico's historic run: FIFA World Cup 2026 snapshot

Highlights: Sinner stays clear of trouble, Sabalenka and Osaka through

META NAMES ALEX SCHULTZ AS ITS FIRST CHIEF DATA OFFICER – COMPANY

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru
HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru
HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru
HSBC Announces Plans for Integrated Campus in Bengaluru

QUICK LINKS