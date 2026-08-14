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Home > Business > HSBC India Offers Zero Forex Markup Across All Its Credit Cards

HSBC India Offers Zero Forex Markup Across All Its Credit Cards

HSBC India Offers Zero Forex Markup Across All Its Credit Cards

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 19:45:12 IST

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HSBC India Offers Zero Forex Markup Across All Its Credit Cards

Continues to keep Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) charges at Zero

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: HSBC India has announced zero forex markup for all HSBC credit cards from 15 August 2026 to 15 September 2026 (both dates inclusive), aimed at providing better value for money to customers on international spending. The offer is extended across the entire HSBC credit card portfolio held by existing Indian residents. 

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The offer is valid on all HSBC credit cards—HSBC Premier Credit Card, HSBC Taj Credit Card, HSBC Live+ Credit Card, HSBC TravelOne Credit Card and HSBC Platinum Credit Card. HSBC Prive Credit Card and HSBC RuPay Cashback Card already offer zero forex markup on all international purchases since their launches in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

During the offer period, both merchant point-of-sale as well as online foreign currency transactions on eligible HSBC credit cards will carry zero forex markup, in addition to existing rewards and benefits. By removing the foreign exchange markup fee during the offer period, customers can benefit from lower costs on eligible international spends and easier budgeting, while continuing to enjoy existing card features and benefits.

Additionally, the bank also reiterated that HSBC credit card holders are not charged a Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee. Hence, HSBC customers who choose to pay in their home currency (INR) instead of the local currency while travelling overseas avoid that additional cost too. This existing benefit continues to be a standing benefit across all HSBC credit cards.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “At HSBC, we want our customers to get value on every international transaction whether they are travelling overseas, shopping on global websites, or paying for services overseas. By introducing zero forex mark-up across all HSBC Credit Cards, we are ensuring customers can spend internationally with greater clarity and value, while continuing to enjoy the rewards and benefits that are already built on their cards.”

HSBC now has a network of 32 branches across 20 cities in India. HSBC has maintained a strong presence in India for over 170 years, supporting customers in their financial journeys both locally and globally.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 7:45 PM IST
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