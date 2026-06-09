HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indias-crime-rate-falls-6-cybercrime-crosses-1-lakh-cases-sbi20260608190015"> <p class="title">India's Crime Rate falls 6%, Cybercrime crosses 1 Lakh cases: SBI </p> <a>

India's Crime Rate falls 6%, Cybercrime crosses 1 Lakh cases: SBI

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 09:59:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): High-voltage transmission and distribution (HV T&D) players continued to outpace other segments during the fourth quarter of FY26, even as the broader sector presented a strong cycle but weaker risk-reward balance.

According to a report by Nuvama, high-voltage transmission and distribution players continued to operate with a record-high backlog.

You Might Be Interested In

“HV T&D players continue to operate with record-high backlog, with inflows growing 51.8%, revenue up 36.5% YoY and EBITDA margin expanding 220bp YoY to 19.9%, aided by favourable pricing and operating leverage”, the report stated.

The report noted that while execution visibility remains strong, the current valuation alters the investment proposition.

The domestic power sector is heavily reliant on structural expansions to keep pace with systemic consumption. The report mentioned that the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) outlined a 900-gigawatt non-fossil roadmap by FY36, which implies Rs 7.93 trillion of transmission capital expenditure.

This plan extends the earlier Rs 9.2 trillion transmission roadmap for the financial years 2022 to 2032, enhancing medium-to-long-term visibility for transformers, gas-insulated switchgear, high-voltage direct current equipment, and engineering procurement construction players.

The structural demands are further intensified by immediate supply pressures. “India is already facing peak deficit in peak summers and evenings (when solar goes off grid),” the report stated.

To balance this deficit, the report detailed specific generation requirements.

“In order to meet 6-7% power demand growth–supply growth from RE has to be 35-40GW yearly and Thermal at 10-15GW yearly,” the report said.

Alternatively, the report mentioned that if demand growth slows down to 5 per cent while renewable energy additions remain strong, the deficit shifts past FY35E.

“Hence the need to add thermal can be pushed further and tendering may likely plateau in our view but the need for thermal thereof will not be completely eliminated,” the report added.

In contrast to the utilities space, non-power industrial companies experienced subdued execution during the quarter.

The report highlighted that revenues grew by a modest 10 per cent year-on-year, while margins declined 190 basis points to 10.7 per cent due to commodity inflation, rising freight costs, and the depreciation of the rupee.

However, order inflows for non-power industrials grew 35.7 per cent year-on-year, driven by data centers, electric vehicles, metals, and electronics. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 9:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: high-voltage-tdhv-transmissionlong-term-demandNuvama reportorder-bookpositive-outlookrecord-backlog

RELATED News

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Iron Aadmi Officially Launches News Operations and PR Platform

Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Despite geopolitical crisis, India's economic fundamentals and strategic partnerships will sustain growth: World Bank

LATEST NEWS

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

Firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Former J-K top cop S P Vaid

HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report
HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report
HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report
HV Transmission firms lead Q4 growth on strong order book; Long-term demand outlook remains positive: Report

QUICK LINKS