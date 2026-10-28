IEM-UEM Group Signs MoU with Invariz Private Limited to Accelerate AI-Led Education, Research and Industry Innovation

Strategic partnership to establish a Joint Centre of Excellence, advance AI research, drive industry innovation, foster faculty collaboration, and enhance student career opportunities.

New Delhi [India], October 28: The IEM-UEM Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invariz Private Limited to strengthen industry–academia collaboration and accelerate the development of next-generation capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technologies, research and innovation. The partnership marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between academic research and real-world industry challenges, creating a collaborative ecosystem where knowledge, technology and innovation converge to address emerging needs across industries.

Through this strategic association, the IEM-UEM Group and Invariz intend to explore opportunities for establishing a Joint Centre of Excellence in AI & Gen AI, envisioned as a platform for advanced research, technology development, experiential learning and industry-oriented innovation. The proposed centre is expected to foster interdisciplinary research initiatives, support the development and validation of AI-driven solutions, and create opportunities for faculty members, researchers, and students to engage with practical challenges arising from industry.

The collaboration will explore a broad spectrum of academic and professional engagement, including faculty–industry exchange, student training, joint research initiatives, and participation in nationally and internationally funded research projects, and the organisation of seminars, workshops, hackathons and specialised training programmes. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the research culture within the academic ecosystem while enabling the translation of promising ideas into practical applications and potential technology-led solutions.

A key dimension of the MoU is its potential to open new avenues for collaborative and funded research, bringing together academic expertise and industry perspectives to identify emerging research problems, develop innovative methodologies and pursue impactful outcomes. The partnership could also create opportunities for joint project development, industry-sponsored research, prototype development and knowledge exchange in areas of mutual interest, subject to the parties’ agreed plans and applicable terms.

For students, the collaboration is intended to strengthen industry readiness through access to relevant training, available facilities and resources, and exposure to evolving technology practices. The MoU may also create opportunities for paid internships and consideration for pre-placement offers, depending on Invariz’s business requirements, suitable openings and applicable company policies.

By fostering sustained engagement between academia and enterprise, the IEM-UEM Group aims to further strengthen its commitment to research-driven education, innovation and the development of future-ready professionals. The association is expected to provide a foundation for meaningful engagement among faculty members, researchers, students and industry professionals, with the potential to generate long-term academic, technological and societal value.

Leadership Statement

“Education today must extend beyond the boundaries of the classroom and actively engage with the challenges and opportunities shaping the world. Our collaboration with Invariz Private Limited is an important step towards strengthening the connection between academic excellence, advanced research and industry innovation. Through the proposed Joint Centre of Excellence and the broader scope of this partnership, we aim to create new avenues for collaborative research, industry-supported projects, knowledge exchange and the development of practical AI-driven solutions. We envision an ecosystem where our faculty members can work on emerging research challenges, our students can gain meaningful industry exposure, and innovative ideas can progress towards real-world applications. This association reinforces our commitment to building a future-oriented academic and research environment that contributes to technological advancement and prepares our graduates to lead in an increasingly AI-driven world,” said Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Management (UEM).

Collaboration Highlights

Proposed Joint Centre of Excellence: A platform for agreed research, innovation, training and industry collaboration activities.

A platform for agreed research, innovation, training and industry collaboration activities. Collaborative research and funded projects: Exploration of joint research initiatives and participation in nationally and internationally funded programmes.

Exploration of joint research initiatives and participation in nationally and internationally funded programmes. Industry–faculty engagement: Exchange visits and collaboration in research, teaching and consultancy, subject to prior approval.

Exchange visits and collaboration in research, teaching and consultancy, subject to prior approval. AI-led innovation: Opportunities to explore industry-relevant AI applications, prototype development and technology-driven solutions.

Opportunities to explore industry-relevant AI applications, prototype development and technology-driven solutions. Student skill development: Training, workshops, hackathons and other experiential learning activities.

Training, workshops, hackathons and other experiential learning activities. Career opportunities: Potential paid internships and consideration for pre-placement offers, subject to suitable opportunities and company policies.

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