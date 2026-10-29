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Home > Hollywood > Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial

Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jessica-biel-says-son-silas-must-8220earn8221-acting-opportunities-won8217t-let-him-benefit-from-famous-family20261028194409"> <p class="title">Jessica Biel says son Silas must “earn” acting opportunities, won’t let him benefit from famous family</p> <a>

Jessica Biel says son Silas must “earn” acting opportunities, won’t let him benefit from famous family

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Last updated: October 29, 2026 01:24:13 IST

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Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial

London [UK], October 28 (ANI): Comedian-actor Russell Brand took the stand in his ongoing criminal trial in London on Wednesday, strongly denying rape charges pressed against him, reported Deadline. 

During the trial at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning, the ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s star stated how his “entire life has been consumed by the allegations”, adding that he has “devoted” himself to get to the bottom. 

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Brand was called to the stand by his lawyer, Ian Winter KC, who asked if he had committed each of the alleged offences in the case. Having repeatedly said “No”, Brand was then questioned about his prominence in the mid-2000s. 

Standing up and facing the jury as he presented evidence, Brand told the court, “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the sex itself.”

Upon being asked about the complainant, who alleged she was raped by the comedian after meeting him on the fringes of the Labour Party Conference in Bournemouth in 1999, Brand added, “I hoped there was at least the possibility of sex. She was vivacious, vital, loquacious, unusual,” as quoted by Deadline. 

Notably, the woman was in her 20s at the time of the alleged incident. She, along with five other complainants, has a lifelong right to anonymity. As per her complaint, she and Brand returned to her hotel room after attending a cabaret event where the comedian was performing. 

She claimed that Brand pushed her on the bed and allegedly raped her. 

On the other hand, Brand spoke about “fooling around” and having the woman’s consent. 

Meanwhile, Russell Brand has also been charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and has pleaded guilty to all charges. 

The trial will continue on Thursday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 1:24 AM IST
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Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial

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Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial
Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial
Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial
Comedian Russell Brand denies rape charges as he takes stand during trial

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