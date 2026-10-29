LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216pride-and-prejudice8217-series-trailer-introduces-emma-corrin-as-elizabeth-bennet-jack-lowden-as-mr-darcy20261028230958"> <p class="title">‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy</p> <a>

‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

Written By:
Last updated: October 29, 2026 00:49:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): Peter Medak, the Hungarian-born director and actor best known for films including ‘The Changeling,’ ‘The Krays’ and ‘The Ruling Class’ passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 88, reported Variety. 

According to the outlet, in a career spanning six decades, Medak directed 27 feature films, moving between psychological horror, black comedy and crime dramas.

You Might Be Interested In

His 1980 supernatural thriller “The Changeling,” starring George C. Scott, won eight Genie Awards, including best motion picture. He also directed the 1990 British gangster drama “The Krays,” for which he received the Evening Standard Award for best director.

Medak made his feature directorial debut with 1968’s ‘Negatives,’ starring Glenda Jackson. His 1972 satire ‘The Ruling Class,’ starring Peter O’ Toole, competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and earned an Oscar nomination for Toole. 

Other credits include ‘A Day in the Death of Joe Egg,’ ‘Let Him Have It’ and the Gary Oldman-led ‘Romeo Is Bleeding.’

Medak also worked extensively in television, directing episodes of ‘Homicide: Life on the Street,’ ‘The Wire,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘House.’ 

His 2018 documentary “The Ghost of Peter Sellers” revisited his troubled production of the 1970s comedy “Ghost in the Noonday Sun.”

He is survived by his four children, Christopher, Joshua, Karen and Cornela, and five grandchildren. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 12:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmenthungarian-directorpeter-medakthe-changelingthe-kraysthe-ruling-class

RELATED News

Demi Lovato shares health update after hospital visit over possible allergic reaction

‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

John Goodman joins cast of 'The Beast in Me' Season 2

Oscar nominee Eric Roberts to lead vertical drama 'It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To'

'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie in talks to play villain in Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider'  

LATEST NEWS

Vance reaches out to Iran security chief in bid to restart peace talks, WSJ reports

Oracle eases AI spending worries with plan to turn cash flow positive

Oracle eases AI spending worries with plan to turn cash flow positive

Canelo focused on world championship, downplays security concerns in Riyadh

BRIEF-Vonovia 9M Adjusted EBITDA EUR 2,190 Million

Prediction market bets set the tone for Anthropic's much-awaited IPO

Trump administration sued over rollback of corporate ownership reporting rules

American Heart Association: New guidelines for women's heart health

'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

Nico Digital PR Partners with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad to Drive Integrated Communications for Kolkata’s Landmark Dussehra Celebrations

'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88
'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88
'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88
'The Changeling' director Peter Medak passes away at 88

QUICK LINKS