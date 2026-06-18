India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/mari-state-university-forges-strategic-academic-alliances-at-ii-indo-russian-education-summit-202620260618160156"> <p class="title">Mari State University Forges Strategic Academic Alliances at II Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026</p> <a>

Mari State University Forges Strategic Academic Alliances at II Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 16:17:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): India Post will use drones for transportation of mail bags in remote and difficult terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Assam through a partnership with drone logistics company Skye Air Mobility, under what the company described as India’s largest postal drone network covering 150 routes.

Skye Air Mobility Private Limited has signed an agreement with the Department of Posts (India Post) to operate drone flights carrying Branch Office mail bags between Account Offices and Branch Post Offices across the two states.

You Might Be Interested In

The deployment will connect 110 locations in Himachal Pradesh and 40 locations in Assam, aiming to address last-mile delivery challenges in regions where mountainous terrain, seasonal flooding and limited transport infrastructure often delay postal services.

The company said its drones are capable of carrying payloads of up to 10 kg and can operate across routes ranging from 5 km to more than 80 km. The drones are supported by an artificial intelligence-based autonomous navigation system that can adapt flight paths based on terrain and weather conditions.

Skye Air said the network is expected to improve delivery of mail, pension-related documents, government notices, medicines and other essential services in remote communities, particularly during periods when roads are blocked by snowfall or floods.

Citing earlier drone delivery pilots in Himalayan and north-eastern regions, the company said drone-based logistics had reduced delivery times significantly compared to conventional road transport.

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said the drone-based mail and parcel delivery service on the Mandi-Rehardhar route in Himachal Pradesh would reduce a journey that previously took hours to just seven minutes while enabling real-time tracking.

“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are harnessing technology to strengthen our postal services, ensuring that the remotest corners of Bharat are connected to the opportunities and services of a rapidly transforming nation,” Scindia said.

Ankit Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skye Air Mobility, said the partnership aims to improve connectivity and access to essential services in regions where conventional logistics solutions face challenges.

“This partnership goes beyond business metrics. It is about proving that drone technology can solve connectivity problems where nothing else has worked. Communities in Himachal and Assam need reliable postal delivery — their pensions, medicines and government services depend on it,” Kumar said.

The company said the initiative aligns with the government’s broader objective of making India a global drone hub by 2030 and follows earlier India Post-Skye Air drone trials conducted in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh in January 2025.

Skye Air said it has completed more than four million deliveries through its network so far through drone-based logistics operations. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai-navigationassamdrone-logisticsdrone-networkhimachal pradeshindia postlast-mile-deliverypostal-dronesremote-deliveryskye-air

RELATED News

Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report

COAI appoints Airtel's Rahul Vatts as Chairperson, Jio's Ravi Gandhi as Vice-Chairperson for 2026-27

Coal gasification key to reducing Rs 3 lakh crore import bill, achieving energy security: G Kishan Reddy

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi departs from Paris, says "India-France friendship to grow stronger"

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa hold Czech Republic 1-1, stay in knockout hunt

Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

WRAPUP 4-Traffic flows through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

"Country preparing for Gaganyaan, building its own space station": PM Modi

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

England play friendly against Sporting KC, rest big names

India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam
India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam
India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam
India Post to use drones after tie-up with Skye Air in Himachal and Assam

QUICK LINKS