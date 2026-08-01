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Home > BL News > Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 17:58:12 IST

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Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited, one of India’s leading tourism and theme park chains, has successfully concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), raising ₹82.43 crore.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 1.81 times, attracting applications worth ₹31.02 crore. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) category was subscribed 1.41 times, receiving applications worth ₹38.73 crore, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category witnessed a subscription of 3.19 times, garnering applications worth ₹37.64 crore. The company also raised ₹21.97 crore from Anchor Investors and ₹4.14 crore from the Market Maker.

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Vivro Financial Services Private Limited acted as the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited served as the Registrar to the Issue.

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited is a leading tourism enterprise operating theme parks and resorts under the ‘Silver Storm’ and ‘Snow Storm’ brands in Athirappilly, Kerala, and Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Located near the iconic Athirappilly Waterfalls, the Athirappilly destination has emerged as a preferred getaway for domestic tourists, educational institutions, corporate groups, and families.

Expanding its portfolio of attractions, the company is set to launch a Cable Car and Forest Village experience at its Athirappilly destination this Onam season, complementing its existing amusement park, water park, indoor snow park, resort, and dining facilities. This will make it the first destination in India to offer such a comprehensive range of entertainment experiences within a single tourism destination.

In October 2025, the company inaugurated its Indoor Snow Park in Jamshedpur. It also plans to establish a new Snow Park and Entertainment Centre at Omaxe Hazratganj Mall, Lucknow.

“Over the past two-and-a-half decades, Silver Storm at Athirappilly has evolved into one of Kerala’s premier tourism destinations. We have also successfully expanded our presence to Jamshedpur, and we continue to pursue our growth plans with new attractions and destinations,” said A.I. Shalimar, Managing Director of Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 5:58 PM IST
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Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

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Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO
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Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO
Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

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