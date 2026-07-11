India set to play larger role in building global fintech infrastructure, says Payoneer

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India’s position as the world’s third-largest fintech ecosystem is now translating into a larger platform-building role. Global financial technology companies are increasingly turning to the country for product engineering, artificial intelligence and cross-border infrastructure. The country’s fintech sector is estimated at USD 111 billion and is projected to reach USD 421 billion by 2029.

These factors are changing India’s role in global fintech, according to Payoneer, the global financial technology company serving small and medium-sized businesses, e-commerce sellers and digital businesses. The country is no longer seen as a large user market for digital payments. It is becoming a place where financial platforms are built for multiple geographies, currencies, customers, and regulatory environments.

“India is no longer only a market for fintech adoption. It is becoming one of the places where global fintech platforms are being designed, built, and improved. The depth of engineering talent, combined with exposure to complex digital payment use cases, makes India central to how the next generation of financial infrastructure will evolve,” said Gaurav Gupta, senior vice-president and India site leader at Payoneer.

The shift comes as fintech companies rebuild platforms around faster cross-border transactions, automated reconciliation, fraud prevention, embedded payments, real-time compliance, cloud architecture and AI-led risk controls. These areas require engineering teams that can work at scale while building for trust, security and regulatory scrutiny.

Payoneer is among the companies deepening their presence in India. The company is focused on India expansion and is soon set to open a technology hub in Gurugram, strengthening its local engineering and platform capabilities.

Global cross-border payment flows are projected to grow from $194 trillion in 2024 to $320 trillion by 2032. For fintech platforms, this means the opportunity is not only in moving money, but in building systems that can manage currencies, compliance, fraud checks, reconciliation and settlement visibility across markets.

The opportunity is different from the earlier technology services cycle. Global fintech platforms now need teams that can work across product architecture, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data governance, user experience and regulatory technology. This is moving India from a delivery-led role to one that involves deeper ownership of platform outcomes.

The growth of cross-border trade, digital services exports and marketplace-led commerce is adding to the need for more advanced financial infrastructure. Businesses selling globally require systems that can support collections across currencies, settlement visibility, transaction monitoring, dispute handling and reconciliation across jurisdictions.

For fintech firms, this means product teams in India are working on problems that are global in scope. These include reducing payment friction for small businesses, improving fraud detection, simplifying financial operations and building systems that can adapt to different regulatory requirements.

“Global fintech infrastructure has to solve for trust at scale. That means platforms must be reliable, auditable, secure and simple enough for businesses to use every day. Our work from India reflects this shift, with teams contributing to platform innovation, AI-led capabilities and product engineering for customers operating across markets,” Gupta added.

The planned Gurugram technology hub is expected to position Payoneer more deeply within India’s fintech and technology talent ecosystem. It also reflects a broader shift in which global financial technology firms are viewing India as a strategic base for both growth and innovation. (ANI)

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