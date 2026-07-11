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Home > Business > Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups

Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-needs-stronger-tier-2-tier-3-air-cargo-network-to-drive-growth-acfi20260710221948"> <p class="title">India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI</p> <a>

India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 08:37:12 IST

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Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10: Arkam Ventures, an early-stage, non-consensus venture capital firm, today announced the elevation of Vishnuhari Pareek as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 2026. The firm has also promoted Abhishek Mishra to Principal, as it continues to strengthen its leadership team to support the next phase of growth in backing more category-defining Indian startups and entrepreneurs.

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Vishnuhari joined Arkam Ventures in 2022 as Head of Finance and has since overseen the firm’s finance, legal, compliance, fund operations, investor reporting, governance, and portfolio support functions. During his tenure, he has worked closely with the leadership team to build stronger institutional processes, support fundraising initiatives, deepen engagement with investors, and strengthen the firm’s operational foundation.

As Chief Financial Officer, he will continue to take on functions of the previous role while working closely with the investment team and portfolio companies to support the firm’s long-term growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Rahul Chandra, Managing Director, Arkam Ventures, said: “Vishnuhari has been instrumental in strengthening Arkam’s finance and governance functions while helping us build a stronger institutional platform. As the firm continues to grow, his leadership will play an important role in supporting our investors, founders, and the broader organisation. This appointment recognises his contribution so far and reflects our confidence in the role he will play in the years ahead.”

Arkam Ventures has expanded its assets under management, grown its portfolio, and strengthened relationships with institutional investors. The appointment reflects the firm’s continued focus on building a scalable platform supported by strong governance, financial discipline, and operational excellence.

Before joining Arkam Ventures, Vishnuhari held finance leadership roles at Rivigo and CarDekho. At Rivigo, he was the company’s first finance hire and helped build the finance function during its journey from an early-stage startup to unicorn status. His responsibilities included equity fundraising, debt financing, treasury operations, statutory governance, and financial planning. At CarDekho, he led business finance for the Used Cars division, overseeing P&L management, budgeting, revenue assurance, cost optimisation, and board reporting. Earlier in his career, he worked with ITC Hotels and KPMG.

A Rankholder Chartered Accountant, Vishnuhari brings 10+ years of experience across venture-backed startups, corporate finance, governance, and fund operations.

Commenting on his appointment, Vishnuhari Pareek, Chief Financial Officer, Arkam Ventures, said, “At Arkam, I have had the opportunity to work alongside an exceptional team while helping strengthen the firm’s institutional foundation. I look forward to building on that work by further strengthening our finance and governance capabilities and continuing to support our founders, investors, and the firm’s long-term growth.”

Abhishek joined Arkam Ventures in 2022 as a Senior Vice President and has since sourced and backed several high-potential startups across the firm’s investment themes. Prior to joining Arkam, he spent over a decade building and scaling technology businesses. A two-time entrepreneur, he founded his first company in 2012 before going on to hold leadership roles at Simplilearn and ClearTax, where he helped scale products and revenue during key growth phases that led to subsequent institutional fundraising.

Arkam’s portfolio includes companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Jar, KreditBee, Wint Wealth, SpotDraft, Mirana Toys, Optimist, Ringg AI and TransBnk, Spense, among others, building long-term technological infrastructure for India’s growth. Arkam supports founders from early-stage through scale, helping them build products that solve real problems and impact millions of users.

About Arkam Ventures

Arkam Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm backing founders building the next generation of technology companies powering India’s digital economy. Founded by experienced operators and investors, Arkam partners with non-consensus founders who are developing category-defining products across sectors such as fintech, spacetech, AI, and digital platforms. The firm takes a founder-first approach, combining capital with deep product thinking, operational guidance, and long-term partnership from the earliest stages of company building.

Arkam’s portfolio includes companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Jar, KreditBee, Wint Wealth, SpotDraft, Mirana Toys, Optimist, Ringg AI and TransBnk, among others, building long-term technological infrastructure for India’s growth. Arkam supports founders from early-stage through scale, helping them build products that solve real problems and impact millions of users.

For more information, please visit www.arkamvc.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups

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Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups
Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups
Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups
Arkam Ventures promotes Vishnuhari Pareek as Chief Financial Officer; Strengthens Leadership Team to Back Next Generation of Indian Startups

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