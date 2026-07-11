TaskUs India Reinforces Its Commitment to Inclusion Through Pride Month Celebrations and Diversity Hiring Initiatives

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10: Reinforcing its commitment towards fostering an inclusive workplace and celebrating diversity, TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a global leader in outsourced digital services, marked Pride Month with a series of employee engagement and diversity initiatives across its India operations. Through awareness sessions, community partnerships, recruitment drives and employee-led celebrations, the company reaffirmed its commitment to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected and empowered to be their authentic self.

Commenting on the initiatives, Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Lead, TaskUs India, said, “At TaskUs, inclusion is not a campaign that begins and ends with Pride Month. It is a fundamental part of who we are and how we build our culture every single day. We believe that innovation thrives when people feel respected, heard and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work. Our continued engagement with the diverse communities reflects our commitment to creating opportunities that are equitable, fostering workplaces where everyone has a genuine sense of belonging and ensuring that inclusion remains embedded across every aspect of our people’s practices. Pride is not only about celebration. It is about listening, learning and taking meaningful action that creates lasting impact.”

Spanning its sites across Gurugram, Indore, Mohali, Navi Mumbai and Noida, the month-long celebrations brought together hundreds of teammates through a range of activities designed to promote awareness, encourage allyship and celebrate the diverse communities. They participated in a thoughtfully curated series of engagement initiatives that celebrated individuality while fostering meaningful conversations around inclusion and belonging. The month featured Pride Walks, Rainbow Carnivals, leadership interactions, community partnerships and employee storytelling initiatives, each designed to reinforce the company’s people-first culture.

Beyond employee engagement, TaskUs strengthened its focus on advancing inclusive hiring through collaborations with organizations including Tweet Foundation, QConnect and Queer Collective. Recruitment drives conducted across sites attracted participation from over 100 prospective candidates, resulting in more than 80 interviews, over 20 shortlisted candidates and 8 offers across Operations, Learning Experience and Recruitment roles. The initiatives were further complemented by sensitization workshops for recruitment teams, leadership interactions and employee experience sharing sessions with an in-house LGBTQ+ recruiter, reinforcing TaskUs’ commitment to building an equitable and inclusive hiring ecosystem. Several candidates have already joined the organization while others continue to remain part of the future talent pipeline.

As a people-first organization, TaskUs continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen awareness, encourage allyship and advance equitable opportunities across its workforce. By combining employee engagement with community partnerships and inclusive hiring practices, the company remains committed to building an environment where diversity is celebrated and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Through these initiatives, TaskUs India reinforced its belief that meaningful inclusion is built through consistent action, open dialogue and shared responsibility. As the company continues to grow across India, it remains focused on fostering a workplace culture that embraces diverse perspectives and reflects its core values of respect, belonging and equal opportunity.

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) delivers outsourced digital services that power the companies shaping the future. By combining specialized human talent and intelligent technology, we solve complex operational challenges for global category leaders within AI, autonomous vehicles (AV), robotics, social media, financial services, healthcare, and beyond. We enable our clients to elevate their customer experience, protect their platforms, and grow their brands. For more information, visit www.taskus.com

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