India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/us-says-in-talks-with-india-on-anthropic-fable-model-rollout-calls-discussions-sensitive-national-security-matter20260625213855"> <p class="title">US says in talks with India on Anthropic Fable model rollout, calls discussions 'sensitive national security' matter</p> <a>

US says in talks with India on Anthropic Fable model rollout, calls discussions 'sensitive national security' matter

Written By:
Last updated: June 25, 2026 23:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and create new opportunities across sectors.

Goyal made the remarks on Thursday while attending the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2026 in London during his ongoing three-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

You Might Be Interested In

The ministry shared his views at the India Global Forum’s “UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers”, where he highlighted the significance of the India-UK CETA.

According to Goyal, the agreement will help advance economic ties between India and the United Kingdom while creating a more conducive environment for trade, investment, innovation and collaboration.

“Highlighted how the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two nations and unlock new opportunities across sectors,” Goyal said in a social media post.

He added that the landmark trade agreement would enable businesses from both countries to deepen partnerships, expand opportunities and contribute to the shared growth and prosperity of India and the UK.

The minister also emphasised that the agreement would promote greater collaboration between industries and support stronger economic engagement between the two nations.

Goyal is currently on an official three-day visit to London from June 25 to June 27, 2026, as part of efforts to finalise preparations ahead of the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC).

The visit comes ahead of the scheduled entry into force of both agreements on July 15, 2026.

The India-UK CETA is expected to play a key role in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation by facilitating trade and investment flows and enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

During his interaction at the India Global Forum event, Goyal underlined the potential of the agreement to create fresh opportunities for businesses on both sides and support long-term economic growth.

The minister said the trade deal would help build stronger partnerships between Indian and British businesses while encouraging innovation and investment across sectors.

His visit is focused on finalising preparations related to the rollout of the two agreements, which are expected to mark an important milestone in economic relations between India and the United Kingdom.

Both the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Double Contribution Convention are scheduled to officially come into effect on July 15, 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 25, 2026 11:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: comprehensive-economic-trade-agreementeconomic-partnershipIndia-UK Tradelondon-visitpiyush goyal

RELATED News

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Honoured with Prestigious MBA Award 2026 at International Business Excellence Awards

US announces PaxPass to streamline the movement of critical AI goods at Pax Silica summit

"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

APSEZ secures "BBB" rating upgrade from S&P, matches India's sovereign rating

LATEST NEWS

In-form Norway face France with top spot up for grabs

CORRECTED-TRUMP: WILL SOON BE BUYING WHEAT, SOYBEANS AND CORN WITH IRANIAN FUNDS (NOT FROM IRAN)

New York permit, other clues point to Taylor Swift wedding next week, NYT says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, seal knockout spot with 2-1 win

‘Viking genes,’ 'lots of luck' key to beating Japan, Sweden fans say

FACTBOX-International aid heads to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

Soccer-World Cup sets all-time attendance record, surpassing 1994 mark

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London
India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London
India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London
India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

QUICK LINKS