India's Cricket Summer Heats up With ITW Universe On-Boarding Multiple Brands for Upcoming Series

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Indian cricket’s summer calendar is an oft sought after springboard by brands, that leads into the festive season and the point was reinforced this year with ITW Universe, one of the world’s leading sports, entertainment, and future media consulting firms, securing a number of brand partnerships for the India Tour of Zimbabwe T20I Series that started on 23 July 2026. ITW has, over the last 15 years, introduced over 5000 brands to cricket.

For the three match T20I series, brands from diverse sectors – from financial services to education to healthcare to entertainment – have come on board as on-air broadcast sponsors. Among them, InsuranceDekho, one of India’s fastest-growing insurtech firms, is the On-air Co-Presenting Sponsor of the series.

Ankit Agrawal, the Founder & CEO of InsuranceDekho said:

“Everything we do comes down to backing people so they move forward without fear. Our mission is to take insurance deeper into Bharat and we get there by backing our advisors, who in turn help crores of families in the country’s smallest towns protect what matters most. Standing behind Team India is that same belief on its biggest stage: when someone has your back, you chase your ambition without fear. That is what “Bharat, Khul Kar Khelo means.”

Other brands include the likes of Wildstone, Tata Motors, Dr. Ortho, Domino’s, Mankind Pharma, Orn.com, Paisabazaar, Lexpure, AU Finance, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Basic Home Loans, C.V. Raman University, Delta Exchange, Featherlite, KEI Wires & Cables, Bharat Matrimony, Puro Wellness, Fogg Black and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, who are on-air broadcast official sponsors, featuring in the series through seamless integration within the live broadcast across key on-air graphics to ensure consistent visibility and repeated exposure throughout the telecast.

InsuranceDekho will also be the title sponsor of the upcoming test series during India’s tour of Sri Lanka, with the two countries battling for the InsuranceDekho Cup. This association was also stitched by ITW Universe, who are exclusive commercial and on-ground rights partner of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“We are pleased to facilitate these associations to begin InsuranceDekho’s exciting journey into cricket; it is the perfect fit as a platform for a brand like InsuranceDekho with a transformative mission. We look forward to seeing these partnerships come to life through premium broadcast and on-ground experiences,” said Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder of ITW Universe.

“Cricket remains an unparalleled platform for brands to build visibility, connect with millions of fans, and create meaningful engagement at scale, no matter what segment they may be targeting or the industry they are from, and at ITW we strive to bring in innovative approaches to help them achieve their objectives,” he added.

The three-match T20I bilateral series is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare from 23 to 26 July 2026. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Unite8. The India vs Sri Lanka test series begins on 15 August 2026 and will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

ITW Universe

ITW Universe is India’s only ‘Full Stack’ agency offering a full range of services across the domains of Sports, Media and Entertainment with the vision to enable clients to leverage opportunities in these high-impact platforms through a Single Window. Often described as the Swiss Knife of Sports, Entertainment, and Media, ITW brings together strategy, media, talent, technology, and execution under one roof.

The Unique Blend of Industry Experience combined with the ability to provide every service offering in the book makes us a One-Stop Solution to offer a 360-Degree Suite of Services.

We work with leading boards and sports governing bodies, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia (CA), Cricket South Africa (CSA), Cricket Ireland (CI), among others. We also partner with premier leagues and franchises such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), ILT20, the Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as well as leading global brands including Coca Cola, Uber, MasterCard, Oppo, Herbalife, Hyundai, Marriott Bonvoy, Amul, HSBC, among others.

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