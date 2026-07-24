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Home > Business > Tanla Announces Q1 FY27 Results

Tanla Announces Q1 FY27 Results

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/lampts-manufacturing-arm-bags-orders-worth-up-to-rs-5000-crore-across-five-global-regions20260724101959"> <p class="title">L&T's manufacturing arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore across five global regions</p> <a>

L&T's manufacturing arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore across five global regions

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 10:39:13 IST

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Tanla Announces Q1 FY27 Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24: Tanla Platforms Limited, an AI-native platform company, today announced its financial results for Q1 FY27.

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Key Metrics: First Quarter (April – June 2026)

– Revenue was at ₹1,226 Cr; grew by 4.1% QoQ & 17.8% YoY

– Gross profit was at ₹326 Cr; grew by 2.6% QoQ & 25.1% YoY

– EBITDA was at ₹201 Cr; grew by 4.9% QoQ & 22.7% YoY

– Profit after tax was ₹142 Cr, grew by 5.8% QoQ & 20.1% YoY

– Earnings per share at ₹10.77

– Free cash flow of ₹126 Cr, 89% of PAT

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, “Q1 FY27 is a strong start to the year. Revenue grew 17.8% YoY, with gross profit and EBITDA growing even faster, reflecting an improving quality of growth. Our objective isn’t revenue growth at any cost. It’s profitable growth that consistently converts into cash.”

Significant events during the quarter:

– London Business School published a case study on Tanla’s Wisely.ai deployment with Indosat, documenting how the AI-native platform protects over 100 Mn users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications

– Received Special Recognition at the IIT Madras Social Impact Awards 2026 for the Cyberabad Traffic Pulse initiative, building on our recognition at the Global CSR and ESG Awards in 2025

Read our Shareholder Report here.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 3,200 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a ‘Visionary’ in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the “1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific” by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790).

Safe Harbor

This information contains “forward-looking” statements, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this document.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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Tanla Announces Q1 FY27 Results

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