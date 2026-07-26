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Home > Business > India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions

India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 10:53:13 IST

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India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Strong housing demand and a robust construction pipeline are expected to keep India’s tiles and marble industry on a growth path despite higher freight costs and supply-chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, according to industry stakeholders.

The optimism comes as India’s residential real estate market continues to witness healthy momentum.

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The positive demand outlook comes even as the ongoing conflict in West Asia and disruptions in the Red Sea shipping corridor have increased freight rates, extended transit times and raised marine insurance costs.

Ceramic manufacturers, particularly those in Gujarat’s Morbi cluster, have also been impacted by higher fuel costs and disruptions in the supply of imported propane and LPG used in production.

Despite these challenges, industry players believe India’s expanding domestic manufacturing base and resilient real estate sector will help absorb the impact of global supply disruptions.

According to the latest CREDAI-Liases Foras report, the country’s primary housing market recorded transactions worth over Rs 8.46 lakh crore in 2025, up 16 per cent year-on-year. Homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for nearly 78 per cent of the total sales value, reflecting strong demand in the premium housing segment.

“India’s construction sector continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite global uncertainties. While geopolitical developments have created temporary challenges in logistics, fuel availability and supply chains, the long-term outlook for the tiles and marble industry remains encouraging. Continued growth in housing, commercial real estate and infrastructure development is driving demand for high-quality, durable and sustainable surface materials,” said Aparna Reddy, Executive Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd.

She added that India’s strong domestic manufacturing ecosystem and increasing focus on innovation would help the industry navigate short-term disruptions while supporting long-term growth.

The demand is also being supported by changing homebuyer preferences, with consumers increasingly seeking better-quality interiors, premium finishes and durable construction materials. Alongside residential demand, the expansion of commercial real estate, hospitality projects and infrastructure development is expected to further support consumption of building materials.

Sidharth Jain, President, NAREDCO NextGen NCR and Director, Tulip Infratech, said geopolitical developments have increased logistics costs in the short term, but India’s real estate market continues to be supported by strong domestic fundamentals.

“Housing demand, commercial expansion and infrastructure investments remain robust. Developers are increasingly focusing on quality construction and durable materials that enhance long-term value. We remain optimistic that the tiles and marble industry will continue to benefit from India’s urbanisation and construction-led growth story,” he said.

So while the geopolitical uncertainties may continue to create short-term cost pressures, India’s strong housing pipeline, urbanisation and infrastructure spending are likely to keep demand for tiles, marble and allied building materials on a long-term growth trajectory. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 10:53 AM IST
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Tags: freight-costshousing-boomreal-estate-marketsupply-disruptionstiles-industrywest asia

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India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions

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India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions

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India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions
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India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions
India's housing boom cushions tiles industry against West Asia supply disruptions

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