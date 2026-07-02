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Home > Business > India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI

India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/microsoft-invests-usd-25-billion-in-new-unit-to-help-customers-faster-adopt-ai20260702201456"> <p class="title">Microsoft invests USD 2.5 billion in new unit to help customers faster adopt AI</p> <a>

Microsoft invests USD 2.5 billion in new unit to help customers faster adopt AI

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 21:03:11 IST

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India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India’s public relations (PR) industry is expected to grow to Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 from Rs 3,230 crore in FY26, as the sector evolves beyond traditional communications into a strategic business function and ramps up investments in artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Public Relations Consultants Association of India’s (PRCAI) SPRINT 2026 report.

The report said the Indian PR industry grew 11 per cent in FY26, accounting for 12.6 per cent of the Asia-Pacific market, although growth has moderated from the industry’s decade-long compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent, reflecting a more mature market.

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“PRCAI SPRINT 2026 reveals that there is no longer a single story defining the Indian PR industry. There are several, and they are diverging rapidly… the profession must sharpen its strategic capabilities, adopt emerging technologies responsibly, and reinforce its role as a trusted business partner,” said Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI. He added that the profession is “undergoing a broader transformation that touches skills, structures, and self-perception alike.”

One of the report’s key findings is the changing composition of PR clients. The government’s share among top client categories has nearly tripled to 11 per cent in 2026 from 4 per cent in 2022, while the share of private corporates declined to 42 per cent from 48 per cent. Start-ups expanded their share sharply to 22 per cent from 6 per cent during the same period.

AI is emerging as a major area of investment across the industry. According to the report, AI spending has risen from 2 per cent of revenues three years ago to 7 per cent in 2026, and is projected to reach 10 per cent within the next three years. Research and intelligence gathering is currently the most common AI application, followed by content creation and meeting summarisation.

However, the report also flagged rising concerns around AI-driven misinformation. It said 80 per cent of respondents identified AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes as a major reputational risk, while 85 per cent expect AI governance frameworks to become mandatory.

The report said “the next competitive advantage… lies in the disciplined integration of AI with human judgement.”

“The Public Relations industry in India is at an inflection point… The findings of PRCAI SPRINT 2026 highlight the growing role of PR as a strategic business enabler rather than just a communications or crisis management function,” said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.

“As AI reshapes the industry and trust becomes more critical than ever, PRCAI remains committed to advancing the profession through research, upskilling, and higher industry standards,” she added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 9:03 PM IST
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India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI

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India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI

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India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI
India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI
India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI
India's PR industry to reach Rs 4,500 crore by 2030 as AI reshapes sector: PRCAI

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