Interior Company by Square Yards Redefines the Post-Possession Journey with Tech-driven Interior Solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 2: Interior Company by Square Yards is reshaping the way homeowners experience interiors after property possession, offering a seamless, technology-enabled, and fully managed approach to home interior design in India. As demand for ready-to-move-in homes continues to grow across urban India, the brand is addressing one of the most critical gaps in the housing journey: structured, transparent, and execution-led interior delivery.

Traditionally, homeowners face fragmented coordination among designers, contractors, carpenters, and multiple vendors after taking possession of their property. Interior Company simplifies this complexity through a single-window execution model that integrates design, technology, material selection, project management, and delivery into one seamless system.

Transforming possession into a seamless home journey

Interior Company’s approach begins the moment homeowners receive possession of their property and continues until the home is fully functional and move-in ready. Designed to eliminate uncertainty and reduce execution challenges, the company’s end-to-end model combines professional design expertise with standardised project workflows, transparent pricing, and centralised execution management.

By bringing every stage of the interior journey under one roof, Interior Company enables homeowners to move from an empty property to a personalised living space without the burden of managing multiple contractors, vendors, and timelines.

Technology-led interiors for the modern homeowner

What sets Interior Company apart is its technology-first approach to interior design and execution. Leveraging proprietary AI-powered design tools and advanced digital workflows, the company enables homeowners to visualise, customise, and refine their spaces faster and with greater accuracy than traditional design processes.

At the heart of this ecosystem is Blocks, Interior Company’s intelligent design platform that allows homeowners to visualise, customise, and price their homes in real time. The platform empowers users to explore multiple design possibilities, experiment with layouts, materials, finishes, and configurations, and instantly understand how design choices impact budgets. This creates a more transparent and collaborative design experience while significantly reducing the time traditionally required for iterations and approvals.

Complementing Blocks are Interior Company’s AI-powered design capabilities, which help homeowners discover personalised design recommendations based on their lifestyle preferences, spatial requirements, and aesthetic choices. By combining artificial intelligence with expert design guidance, the company can generate smarter design solutions, improve planning accuracy, and accelerate decision-making throughout the home interiors journey.

Homeowners can also explore specialised AI-led experiences for specific spaces. For example, those planning a modular kitchen design, the Interior Company’s Kitchen AI Design tool allows users to visualise kitchen layouts, styles, storage, configurations, colour combinations and material options in real time. This helps users make faster and more informed decisions before implementation begins.

Beyond design, technology is integrated into execution workflows, connecting design decisions with procurement, manufacturing, and project management systems. This enables greater efficiency, minimises errors, enhances cost predictability, and improves delivery timelines, ensuring that homeowners experience a seamless transition from property possession to move-in readiness.

By combining creativity, technology, and execution expertise, Interior Company is redefining how modern homeowners design and build their dream homes.

A scale that reflects growing consumer trust

As organised home interiors gain momentum across India, Interior Company has established a strong footprint through its design-led, technology-enabled approach.

Today, the company has:

– Delivered 500+ interior projects

– Built a network of 2,000+ design experts

– Established its presence across 10 cities and 2 countries

– Enabled homeowners to choose from 2 lakh+ design options

These scale metrics reflect the growing demand for structured and reliable interior solutions among modern homeowners seeking convenience, personalisation, and professional execution.

A standardized execution model built for transparency

At the core of Interior Company’s offering is a unified execution framework that combines design consultation, 3D visualization, material selection, procurement, project management, on-site execution, and final quality checks.

This integrated system minimises dependency on multiple vendors while ensuring greater accountability at every stage of the project. By aligning design intent with execution reality, the company brings predictability to a category traditionally associated with budget overruns, coordination challenges, and delayed timelines.

The model is particularly relevant in India’s rapidly expanding residential markets, where homeowners increasingly expect speed, clarity, and convenience immediately after taking possession of their homes.

Customer experience shaped by convenience and control

Customer expectations around post-possession interiors continue to evolve, with homeowners prioritising transparent pricing, reduced coordination stress, personalised designs, and dependable delivery timelines.

Interior Company’s end-to-end model directly addresses these expectations by centralising ownership of the entire process. From design conceptualisation to project completion, homeowners benefit from a single point of accountability, allowing them to focus on settling into their new homes rather than managing complex interior projects.

Early adoption trends indicate strong traction among urban homebuyers who increasingly prefer turnkey interior solutions that combine design excellence with execution certainty.

“The post-possession phase remains one of the most stressful parts of the homeownership journey. At Interior Company, our vision is to simplify this experience through a combination of design expertise, technology, and execution excellence. Through innovations like our intelligent design platform, Blocks, and AI-powered design capabilities, homeowners can visualise, customise, and price their homes in real time while benefiting from greater transparency and control. By integrating technology across the design and execution lifecycle, we are helping homeowners move from possession to a fully functional home with greater speed, confidence, and predictability. Our focus is not just on creating beautiful spaces, but on making the entire interior journey smarter, personalised, and hassle-free.”

– Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and Co-Founder, Square Yards & Interior Company

Redefining interior design services after property possession in India

As India’s housing market continues to expand across metro and emerging cities, homeowners are increasingly seeking organised, technology-enabled interior solutions that offer transparency, speed, and accountability. Interior Company by Square Yards is positioning itself at the centre of this transformation through AI-powered design capabilities, its intelligent design platform Blocks, a large network of design experts, standardised execution systems, and end-to-end project ownership.

By bringing together creativity, technology, and execution under one roof, the company is transforming interiors from a fragmented post-possession challenge into a seamless and scalable experience for modern homeowners. As the lines between design, technology, and homeownership continue to converge, Interior Company is redefining what modern interior design services look like in India after property possession.

About Interior Company by Square Yards

Interior Company is a full-stack home interiors brand under Square Yards, delivering end-to-end design and execution solutions across India. By combining technology-driven design tools, AI-powered visualisation capabilities, and its intelligent design platform, Blocks, the company helps homeowners visualise, customise, and price their homes in real time while creating highly personalised living spaces. With over 500 projects delivered, a network of 2,000+ design experts, a presence across 10 cities and 2 countries, and access to more than 2 lakh design options, Interior Company continues to redefine modern home interiors through the seamless integration of technology, creativity, and execution excellence.

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