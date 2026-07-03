Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/outsiders-cannot-even-protect-themselves-irans-fm-araghchi-lashes-out-as-centcom-gathers-12-nations-for-security-dialogue20260703034606"> <p class="title">"Outsiders cannot even protect themselves": Iran's FM Araghchi lashes out as CENTCOM gathers 12 nations for security dialogue</p> <a>

"Outsiders cannot even protect themselves": Iran's FM Araghchi lashes out as CENTCOM gathers 12 nations for security dialogue

Written By:
Last updated: July 3, 2026 05:29:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

Tehran [Iran], July 3 (ANI): Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei will not attend the funeral ceremonies for his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns, according to the current leader’s representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi.

Elahi attributed the decision to Israeli threats and surveillance risks that would make public attendance dangerous.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp warning to the United States, urging President Donald Trump to “muzzle its pets” in Israel after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death”.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the United States had committed itself under the terms of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached to end the hostilities in West Asia, as well as restraining Israel, warning that any threat against Iran’s leadership would draw an immediate response.

“The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response,” Araghchi said in the post while sharing the text of Katz’s remarks from a report.

His remarks came after Israeli Defence Minister Katz on Monday reportedly referred to Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei and said he was “marked for death”.

Katz also called the Iranians “good merchants”, attempting to extract concessions during negotiations and reiterated that Israel would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

“If they do it through an agreement, all the better,” Katz said, as per the text shared by Araghchi.

Earlier on July 1, Qatar and Pakistan concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with “positive progress” reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a post on X, Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.

Iranian authorities are holding funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from July 4 through July 9 across locations in Iran and Iraq. Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israel war with Iran on February 28. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 5:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khameneiayatollah-hakim-elahifuneraliranisrael-threatsmojtaba khameneisecurity concerns

RELATED News

Cycling-French officials told they can cancel Tour stages in extreme heat

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

UPDATE 7-Oil prices little changed as US-Iran peace efforts hold

LATEST NEWS

Space startup Katalyst launches orbital rescue mission for aging NASA observatory

JPMorgan sees $4,500 gold price in fourth quarter, says risks to downside

IT Ministry to summon Meta on issue of child sexual abuse content on Instagram

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone overwhelmed by support after horror injury, vows to return stronger for Canada

Portugal squad greeted by crowds in Toronto after dramatic win over Croatia

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report
Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report
Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report
Mojtaba Khamenei to skip his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral over security concerns: Report

QUICK LINKS