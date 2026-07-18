J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/how-emversity-is-helping-indian-nurses-build-careers-in-germany-through-lanstitut20260718161645"> <p class="title">How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut </p> <a>

How Emversity is Helping Indian Nurses Build Careers in Germany through Lanstitut

Written By:
Last updated: July 18, 2026 19:09:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir’s premium Areko cherries and Scentrose plums have entered the Singapore market for the first time, marking another step in expanding the global reach of the region’s horticultural produce after successful exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first export shipment of premium Areko cherries (High-Density European Sweet Cherries) and Scentrose plums from Shopian and Pulwama to Singapore.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the Commerce Ministry, the milestone follows the successful export of fresh cherries and plums from the region to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, further expanding the global footprint of Kashmir’s premium temperate fruits.

APEDA organised a flag-off ceremony for the first export shipment to Singapore on Thursday in collaboration with Osum Food Solutions LLP and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited, Pulwama.

The ministry said the export consignment was scientifically harvested, graded, packed and transported through an efficient cold chain in compliance with international food safety and phytosanitary standards to ensure freshness and quality upon arrival in Singapore.

The initiative is expected to enable growers to realise “over 50 per cent higher returns compared to conventional marketing channels.” It is also expected to encourage export-oriented production, adoption of scientific cultivation practices and improved post-harvest management, while reducing post-harvest losses, enhancing value realisation and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for fruit-growing communities across Jammu & Kashmir.

The ministry said the export reflects APEDA’s continued efforts to strengthen India’s horticultural exports through market diversification, export facilitation and improved logistics.

By connecting growers with premium international markets, the initiative is expected to enhance farmers’ incomes and further position Jammu & Kashmir as a reliable source of high-value fresh temperate fruits in global markets. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 7:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: APEDAareko-cherriesexport-facilitationhorticulture-exportsinternational tradejammu-kashmirmarket-diversificationpremium-fruitsscentrose-plumssingapore-market

RELATED News

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Inaugurates Indoor Sports Complex in Tiruchuli

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu inaugurates Vijayawada airport terminal building, says second terminal project to be completed in three months

Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

Government warns against fake emails asking users to download e-PAN cards

Micron locks in auto memory deals with Hyundai Mobis, Harman

LATEST NEWS

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Musk's SpaceX in talks to supply the Pentagon with computing power, WSJ reports

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu to lead India as flag bearer, Lovlina Borgohain named baton bearer

Messi responds to iconic photo with baby Lamine

WRAPUP 7-US says military personnel killed in Jordan as Iran's leader issues warning

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final WC training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

Pogacar rides to solo win on Tour de France stage 14 to increase overall lead

UPDATE 1-Golf-DeChambeau penalty 'clear cut' says R&A chief, no sympathy from McIlroy

J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment
J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment
J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment
J&K's premium cherries, plums enter Singapore market with first export shipment

QUICK LINKS