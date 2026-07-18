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Home > Business > Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye

Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/brand-led-micro-drama-is-the-future-of-indian-advertising-over-the-next-3-years-and-the-trend-is-just-getting-started20260718174347"> <p class="title">Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years - and the trend is just getting started!</p> <a>

Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years - and the trend is just getting started!

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 17:52:13 IST

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Following the invitation extended by Mr. Mijito Vinito, Consul General of India in Istanbul, to Country Club Chairman Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy to establish a Country Club in Turkiye, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays warmly welcomes this opportunity to strengthen business, tourism, and hospitality ties between India and Turkiye.

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The visit also opened discussions on enhancing travel convenience for Indian tourists. Country Club is actively exploring the possibility of introducing chartered flights between India and Turkiye for its members. The initiative aims to make travel more seamless, affordable, and accessible for the company’s extensive member base while promoting Turkiye as a preferred international holiday destination. If implemented, the charter flight service would be a first-of-its-kind initiative by Country Club, further strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties between India and Turkiye.

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With a proud legacy of serving over two million members, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays extends a heartfelt invitation to collaborators, investors, tourism leaders, hospitality partners, and business visionaries from Turkiye to become a part of the Country Club family.

Rooted in the enduring friendship between India and Turkiye, we look forward to forging meaningful partnerships that inspire growth, innovation, and shared prosperity across hospitality, tourism, lifestyle, and global business. Let us transform shared visions into lasting partnerships and build a future without borders.

Country Club welcomes Turkiye with open arms. Together, let us build lasting relationships, unlock new opportunities, and shape the next chapter of global success.

Website: www.countryclubindia.net

For media queries:

Nirav

nirav@countryclubmail.com | +91 98450 35959

Hiram

hiram@countryclubmail.com | +91 98490 30540

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 5:52 PM IST
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Tags: advertorial-disclaimerbusiness-collaborationhospitality-growthindia-turkiye-tiesinvestor-opportunitypnntourism-boost

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye

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Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye
Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye
Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye
Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Turkiye

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