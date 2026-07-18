PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/11-cfos-and-senior-finance-leaders-share-how-ai-is-reshaping-the-future-of-finance-careers20260718180838"> <p class="title">11 CFOs and Senior Finance Leaders Share How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Finance Careers</p> <a>

11 CFOs and Senior Finance Leaders Share How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Finance Careers

Written By:
Last updated: July 18, 2026 18:27:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Private sector capital expenditure is gradually picking up across key sectors, including steel, chemicals, petroleum, renewable energy and emerging areas such as data centres and shipbuilding, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Executive Director Amit Kumar Srivastava said, expressing confidence in the bank’s corporate loan pipeline.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Srivastava said the bank currently has a credit pipeline of around Rs 1.37 lakh crore, supported by improving demand for corporate loans.

You Might Be Interested In

“As far as the corporate part is concerned… private capex is taking place slowly and slowly. Majority of that has come in the steel sector… chemical… petroleum and gas… renewable energy part, Infra road,” he said.

He added that new-age sectors are also contributing to demand.

“Some of the emerging sectors… like data centre… transmission lines, and the shipbuilding. These two-three fields are also basically taking place,” he said.

On the bank’s growth strategy, Srivastava said PNB continues to focus on the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, which have been growing faster than corporate lending.

“The bank is basically focusing on RAM sector itself… retail, agriculture and MSME. Retail, we have grown more than 17 per cent. MSME, we have grown more than 20 per cent. Agri, we have grown more than 16 per cent. As far as the corporate part is concerned, we have grown by 10 per cent,” he said.

He also said the bank is not witnessing any stress from the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia.

On concerns around rising unsecured retail loans, Srivastava said PNB’s underwriting standards and customer profile have helped keep asset quality stable.

“We are not seeing much of the strain… whatever the personal loan that we are giving… they are basically the salaried accounts and they are having the salary account with us only,” he said.

Commenting on credit card loans, he said spending continues to rise alongside consumer demand, but delinquency remains under control.

“As far as the delinquency part is concerned, I am not observing here at our bank,” he said.

Explaining the rise in provisions during the June quarter despite lower bad loans, Srivastava said the bank made an additional prudent provision of Rs 390 crore voluntarily.

“If you notice that there is one part that Rs 390 crore extra provision we have made. That was not required as far as the normal banking guidelines are concerned… on the prudence basis… to take care of the coming ECL guidelines,” he said.

On the interest rate outlook, Srivastava said, “As far as the present situation is concerned, I do not think RBI is going to raise the interest rate in the coming policy in August. A status quo will be maintained,” adding that it was “too early to comment” on the December policy review. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amit-kumar-srivastavachemical-industrydata-centresinterest-rate-outlookpetroleum-sectorpnb-executive-directorprivate-sector-capexRBI Policyrenewable energyshipbuildingsteel-sector

RELATED News

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Inaugurates Indoor Sports Complex in Tiruchuli

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu inaugurates Vijayawada airport terminal building, says second terminal project to be completed in three months

Consul General of India in Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy to Establish Country Club in Türkiye

Government warns against fake emails asking users to download e-PAN cards

Micron locks in auto memory deals with Hyundai Mobis, Harman

LATEST NEWS

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Musk's SpaceX in talks to supply the Pentagon with computing power, WSJ reports

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu to lead India as flag bearer, Lovlina Borgohain named baton bearer

Messi responds to iconic photo with baby Lamine

WRAPUP 7-US says military personnel killed in Jordan as Iran's leader issues warning

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final WC training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

Pogacar rides to solo win on Tour de France stage 14 to increase overall lead

UPDATE 1-Golf-DeChambeau penalty 'clear cut' says R&A chief, no sympathy from McIlroy

PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director
PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director
PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director
PNB's private capex gradually reviving across steel, renewables, data centres, says Executive Director

QUICK LINKS