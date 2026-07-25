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Home > Business > Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director

Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/sitharaman-stresses-litigation-prevention-as-income-tax-department-marks-167th-foundation-day20260724221917"> <p class="title">Sitharaman stresses 'litigation prevention' as Income Tax Department marks 167th Foundation Day</p> <a>

Sitharaman stresses 'litigation prevention' as Income Tax Department marks 167th Foundation Day

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 02:40:12 IST

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Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director

Jindal Steel Ltd

New Delhi [India], July 24: The Management of Jindal Steel Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. VR Sharma as the Managing Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

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VR Sharma previously served as the Managing Director of Jindal Steel Ltd. from 2019 to 2022. During the intervening period, he was associated with the Group as an advisor where he supported the Group’s leadership on several strategic projects and business initiatives.

Mr. Sharma is well known to the industry and market. He enjoys an outstanding reputation within the steel industry, both in India and internationally.

The Management has entrusted him with this responsibility to accelerate the Company’s growth, drive operational excellence, and lead Jindal Steel Ltd. into its next phase of expansion.

VR Sharma is a Mechanical Engineer and an MBA in Marketing.

He has been actively associated with several prestigious industry and policy bodies, including:

1. Chairman, Indian Lead Zinc Association.

2. Chairman, Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association of India.

3. Chairman, Steel Marketing Committee, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

4. President, Metals & Mining Committee, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

5. Member, NITI Aayog Committee on the Promotion of Coal Gasification in India.

The Management extends its warm congratulations to Mr. Sharma on his appointment and wishes him every success in his new role. We are confident that, under his leadership, Jindal Steel Ltd. will continue to achieve new milestones and further strengthen its position as one of the leading steel companies in the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 2:40 AM IST
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Tags: advertorial-disclaimerappointmentbusiness leadershipCIIcoal-gasificationFICCIindian-steelindustry-associationsjindal-steel-ltdmanaging-directorNITI Aayogoperational-excellencesteel industrysteel-expansionstrategic-projectsvr-sharma

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Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director

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Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director
Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director
Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director
Jindal Steel Limited Re-Appoints Mr. Vidya Rattan Sharma as Managing Director

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