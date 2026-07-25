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Home > World > SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

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Published: July 25, 2026 02:29:05 IST

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 2:29 AM IST
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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT DID NOT TARGET HODEIDAH PORT; ALL PORTS IN GOVERNORATE REMAIN OPEN TO SHIPPING -SAUDI AL ARABIYA TV

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