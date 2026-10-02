Khaki Bistra: Sleep Comfort Redefined with Customised Mattress Solutions for Homes and Hotels

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 2: With the significance of quality sleep in daily life, selecting the appropriate mattress is crucial for a comfortable and supportive sleep environment, especially for people in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Khaki Bistra is expanding its footprint in sleep solutions through bed mattress manufacturing that will seek to marry comfort, support and personal sleep needs, as well as providing customised solutions for bed size and comfort. The brand also offers bed accessories, including Ortho memory foam pillows and fibre pillows, to complement its mattress range.

Khaki Bistra has the vision of “One Name For All Your Sleeping Needs,” and provides a variety of mattresses and sleep products that are designed to meet different sleep comfort and support needs. The brand offers mattresses in various categories such as Ortho Care, Essential, Spiral and Cushion Plus, which enables customers to discover mattresses according to their sleeping preferences.

The mattress is created for sleep ease and back help. The mattress is designed for sleep comfort and back assistance.

The mattress development is one of the main focus areas of Khaki Bistra, which is aimed to offer a comfortable sleep and support for the spine. Its Ortho Care Series offers a focus on spinal and joint support, whereas the other categories of mattresses provide various levls of comfort, cushioning and body support.

The company’s product line includes mattresses like Trang, Cushion ET, Curve Care, Memoria, Resil-O-Mat and Takhtposh, as well as other bed accessories. The range allows shoppers to try out various mattress types and feel levels based on their preferences and needs.

There is also Khaki Bistra’s Spiral Series, which has pocket-coil technology that adjusts to the body’s movements and helps to minimise the transfer of movement. The Cushion Plus Series is offered for customers who desire a more luxurious sleep experience, featuring memory foam and high quality latex.

The emphasis continues to be on offering mattresses that offer a good level of sleep comfort and spinal support, enabling customers to select a mattress based on their desired firmness, cushioning and support.

Customised Mattress Solutions for Different Requirements

Each bed can be different sizes, in design and comfort level to the user. Understanding these diverse needs, Khaki Bistra offers personalised mattress options based on bed size and comfort preferences.

This can be especially helpful for customers who have a particular sized bed or a distinctive bedroom layout. Unlike standard mattress sizes, customers can explore options based on their unique mattress dimensions and desired sleep experience.

The personalised approach also ensures that customers can take into account the type of mattress, their comfort level and the level of support they are looking for when choosing the right sleep solution.

Mattress Solutions for the Hotel and Hospitality Industry

The Khaki Bistra also provides mattress solutions for the hotel and hospitality industry where comfort, durability, size and uniformity are all key factors.

Mattresses of different sizes and configurations might be needed in hotels, resorts and hospitality establishments. Khaki Bistra’s bespoke approach enables hospitality businesses to investigate mattress options based on room layouts, bed sizes and the comfort level they would like to offer their guests.

Khaki Bistra focuses on the comfort, spinal support and bespoke sizing features which it believes will help to deliver appropriate mattress solutions for hotels and hospitality properties seeking to provide a comfortable sleeping environment for their guests.

It can also be an ideal solution for hotel properties with varying room sizes and mattrress types, as well as for individual rooms.

Special savings for the festive season are being offered at Khaki Bistra Fest.

Khaki Bistra Fest is offering special savings for the festive season.

In addition to its mattress collection, Khaki Bistra is currently offering a promotion, the “Khaki Bistra Festive Fest,” which allows consumers to upgrade their current sleep system during the holidays.

With the festive offer, customers can enjoy:

25% OFF on MRP

Swap an old mattress for an additional 10% off!

2 Ortho Memory Pillows FREE, worth ₹4,946 MRP

Offer is subject to availability and terms and conditions apply.

The festive promotion gives the customer who wants to replace his or her old mattress, a chance to take a look at Khaki Bistra’s mattress collection and to enjoy the extra benefits of the offer.

A focus on comfort, support and choice is the key to success.

Khaki Bistra is striving to meet a variety of sleeping needs, from mattresses for different levels of comfort to customised sizing and solutions for hospitality providers.

Its product categories give customers a choice of comfort and support levels and its customised mattress options give flexibility to customers with particular size or preference needs.

When it comes to sleeping, the concern is for the homeowner to discover one that fits the size of their bed and their sleep design. In the hotel and hospitality industry, it’s not just about the mattress; it’s about the ability to offer solutions that fit various room layouts and guest needs.

With a focus on sleep comfort, spinal support and customised solutions, Khaki Bistra continues to evolve its suite of products for those seeking personalised mattress solutions for the home and hospitality sectors.

For more information about Khaki Bistra’s products and customised mattress solutions, visit http://www.khakibistra.in

Contact Khaki Bistra

Khaki Bistra

Headquarters: Mohali, Punjab, India

Email: info@khakibistra.in

Website: www.khakibistra.in

Festive offer is available for a limited period. Terms & Conditions apply.