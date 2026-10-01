Kicky & Perky Presents Pietra: The Art of Colour Stones in Minimalist Jewellery

A contemporary jewellery collection that brings together vibrant gemstones, understated silhouettes and everyday elegance

New Delhi [India], September 30: Kicky & Perky, the contemporary jewellery brand known for its modern take on sterling silver jewellery, presents Pietra, a collection that celebrates the beauty of colour stones through minimalist design. Designed for the modern woman who prefers jewellery that is expressive yet effortless, Pietra brings together coloured gemstones and refined silhouettes to create pieces that transition seamlessly from everyday dressing to special occasions.

At the heart of Pietra is the idea that minimalist jewellery does not have to be understated in spirit. The collection uses colour as its defining element, allowing gemstones to become the focal point while clean, contemporary designs keep the overall aesthetic elegant and versatile. From delicate pendants and earrings to rings and bracelets, the collection offers multiple ways to introduce a subtle pop of colour into the jewellery wardrobe.

The collection features a selection of gemstones including Amethyst, Garnet, Citrine, Topaz and Moissanite, with each stone bringing its own distinctive colour and character. Amethyst lends a soft, sophisticated purple hue, while Garnet introduces a rich, intense red. Citrine brings warm golden tones, and Topaz adds a crisp blue accent. The collection also incorporates Moissanite into contemporary designs, offering brilliance within the minimalist aesthetic.

Beyond their visual appeal, the colour stones in Pietra are inspired by the personal meanings and emotions often associated with gemstones. Amethyst is traditionally linked with calm and tranquillity, Garnet with passion and energy, while Citrine is associated with optimism, success and abundance. This gives the collection an added layer of individuality, allowing women to choose jewellery not only for how it looks, but also for what resonates with them.

Craftsmanship remains central to the collection. Each Pietra piece is designed with attention to the setting of the stone, ensuring that the gemstone remains the visual focus while complementing the clean lines of the jewellery. The collection is crafted in sterling silver, bringing together a cool metallic base with the richness of coloured stones.

Versatility is one of Pietra’s key strengths. A delicate Amethyst pendant can add understated colour to a workwear ensemble, while a gemstone bracelet can elevate an evening look. The pieces can also be layered across earrings, pendants, rings and bracelets, allowing wearers to create combinations that reflect their individual style.

With Pietra, Kicky & Perky continues to explore contemporary jewellery through the intersection of colour, craftsmanship and everyday wearability. The collection reflects a growing preference for jewellery that can move beyond occasion dressing and become part of a woman’s personal style vocabulary.

The Pietra Collection is available online at Kicky & Perky, featuring gemstone rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants designed to bring colour and character to modern jewellery wardrobes.

Available at https://kickyandperky.com/