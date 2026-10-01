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Home > Hollywood > Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/james-bond-film-editor-john-grover-dies-at-8720261001110004"> <p class="title">'James Bond' film editor John Grover dies at 87</p> <a>

'James Bond' film editor John Grover dies at 87

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Last updated: October 1, 2026 12:59:14 IST

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Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Jim Carrey has married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah in a private ceremony, People magazine has confirmed.

According to People magazine, the marriage comes seven months after the couple were photographed together at France’s Cesar Awards, where Carrey publicly thanked Min Ah and called her his “sublime companion.”

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The 64-year-old star mentioned Min Ah during a speech delivered entirely in French at the awards ceremony. As his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and Min Ah received ovations from the audience, he said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah.”

“I love you, Min Ah,” he added, before thanking his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, whom he credited with teaching him “the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” as cited by People magazine.

Carrey has generally kept his personal life private. In an April 2022 interview while promoting ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, he spoke about enjoying a quieter life away from the spotlight.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough,” Carrey said, as cited by People magazine.

When asked whether he was serious about potentially stepping away from acting, he replied, “I’m being fairly serious.”

He said he might continue working if presented with a script he felt was particularly important, but that he was taking a break.

Before his relationship with Min Ah, Carrey was linked to his ‘Kidding’ costar Ginger Gonzaga.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood in January 2019.

Carrey’s representative confirmed to People magazine at the time that Gonzaga was his girlfriend.

Us Weekly later reported in October 2019 that the couple had split after less than a year of dating.

Carrey was previously married to ‘Dumb and Dumber’ costar Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997 and to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane, from 1987 to 1995. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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Tags: celebrity-marriagehollywood newsJim Carreymin-ahPeople magazineprivate-ceremony

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Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

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Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah
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Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah
Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

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