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Home > Business > Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%

Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 22:47:12 IST

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Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Liotech Industries Limited (LIOTECH | 544796), one of the leading manufacturers of precision hardware structures and accessories including door kits, hinges, hooks, aldrops, locks and handles, has announced its Audited H2 FY26 & FY26 Financial Results.

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Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

– Total Income of ₹3,424.67 Lakhs, YoY growth of 51.91%

– EBITDA of ₹444.56 Lakhs, YoY growth of 0.76%

– Net Profit of ₹245.19 Lakhs, YoY growth of 17.24%

– EPS of ₹8.17, YoY growth of 17.22%

FY26 Key Financial Highlights

– Total Income of ₹7,049.64 Lakhs, YoY growth of 73.27%

– EBITDA of ₹1,039.62 Lakhs, YoY growth of 58.22%

– Net Profit of ₹632.01 Lakhs, YoY growth of 53.85%

– EPS of ₹21.07, YoY growth of 53.91%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Hiteshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhuva, Managing Director of Liotech Industries Limited, said, “FY26 has been an important year for Liotech Industries, marked by strong financial performance as well as a significant milestone in our corporate journey. During the year, our Total Income grew by 73.27% YoY to ₹7,049.64 Lakhs, while EBITDA increased by 58.22% to ₹1,039.62 Lakhs and Net Profit grew by 53.85% to ₹632.01 Lakhs. This performance reflects the continued growth of our business and our focus on efficient execution and operational discipline.

June 2026 marked another important milestone for Liotech Industries with the listing of the Company on the BSE SME platform. We view this as a significant step forward in our growth journey, enhancing our visibility and providing us with a stronger platform as we move into the next phase of development. The robust financial performance delivered during FY26 further supports this progression and gives us confidence in the underlying strength of our business.

Going forward, our focus will remain on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, improving operational efficiencies and expanding our presence across the housing, infrastructure and engineering sectors. With a growing business platform and the added responsibility that comes with being a listed company, we remain committed to pursuing sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

About Liotech Industries Limited

NIS Management Limited was founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a security site.

Liotech Industries Limited, based in Rajkot, Gujarat, manufactures precision hardware structures and accessories including door kits, hinges, hooks, aldrops, locks, handles, and bolts. The Company operates on a B2B model, catering to the housing, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Its modern manufacturing facility in Shapar ensures efficient, just-in-time delivery and cost-effective operations. The company offers end-to-end solutions – from design and production to quality testing, packaging, and dispatch.

In FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 7,049.64 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,039.62 Lakhs & Net Profit of ₹ 632.01 Lakhs.

In H2 FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 3,424.67 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 444.56 Lakhs & Net Profit of ₹ 245.19 Lakhs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 10:47 PM IST
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Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%

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Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%
Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%
Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%
Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%

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