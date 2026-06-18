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Home > Business > MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report

MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/coal-gasification-key-to-reducing-rs-3-lakh-crore-import-bill-achieving-energy-security-g-kishan-reddy20260618210335"> <p class="title">Coal gasification key to reducing Rs 3 lakh crore import bill, achieving energy security: G Kishan Reddy</p> <a>

Coal gasification key to reducing Rs 3 lakh crore import bill, achieving energy security: G Kishan Reddy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 23:12:11 IST

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MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): India’s MSME manufacturing base needs a predictable and responsive trade remedy environment as dumping risks capacity utilisation and impacts a fair competitve environment in the country, as per a research report by Center for Domestic Economic Policy Research (C-DEP).

MSMEs are particularly vulnerable to dumping from countries like China especially in an environment where trade remedies are unavailable. Effective remedial action can help bolster India’s MSME ecosystem and help sustain manufacturing that is critical for generating employment and also boost exports.

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As per the report, MSMEs are more vulnerable to dumped imports than larger companies, which are generally better equipped to absorb price fluctuations through diversified operations and stronger financial resources. In contrast, MSMEs are more exposed to low-priced imports that undercut domestic production costs.

The report flagged rising trade-circumvention practices, including product modifications, trans-shipment through third countries and other methods used to bypass anti-dumping duties. It noted documented cases in products such as PET resin and warned that “such practices risk diluting the intended impact of trade remedies by rerouting dumped goods into domestic markets in altered forms or through indirect channels.”

“Implementation of DGTR recommended Anti-dumping duties are essential for ensuring fair competition and a level playing field for the domestic industry in general and for the MSMEs. For MSMEs producers, it trade remedies impacts survival, employment and investment confidence. When dumping is established, implementation of recommended duties is critical to prevent large scale MSME shutdown,” said C-DEP Research.

The research further noted that “injury to MSMEs has broader implications for employment generation, cluster viability, supplier diversity and domestic industrial resilience.”

According to the research report, “India’s MSME manufacturing base requires a predictable and responsive trade remedy environment. Implementation of DGTR-recommended anti-dumping duties, where dumping and injury have been established, will help restore fair competition, safeguard domestic investments and support India’s broader objective of building a resilient manufacturing economy under Atmanirbhar Bharat.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 11:12 PM IST
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Tags: anti-dumping-dutiesdgtrdumpingEmploymentexportsfair-competitionImportsmanufacturingMSMEpet-resinprice-fluctuationstrade-circumventiontrade-remediestransshipment

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MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report

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MSME manufacturers need better protection against dumping: C-DEP Report
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